ENID, Okla. — Construction on Enid’s newest pediatric facility that has been ongoing for the past several months is nearing completion.

Great Salt Plains Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine, 5320 W. Chestnut, is expected to open in August 2023, said CEO Tim Starkey.

Generally, there’s a shortage of pediatricians in the Enid and Northwest Oklahoma areas, Starkey said, which is one of the reasons GSP is opening the new facility.

“It’s hard to find pediatricians,” he said. “Hospitals are looking for pediatricians. There’s just a shortage of pediatricians in Enid and, really, the surrounding areas, so it’s just something that the community needs.”

GSP Health, which began in 2007 in Cherokee, is a federally qualified health center that provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health care for families and individuals of all ages, incomes and occupations.

The pediatric facility will be GSP Health Center’s fifth site location and the second one in Enid. GSP Health Center, 231 S. 30th, has medical and behavioral health services available, as well as a dental clinic that will open there in a few weeks.

The pediatric facility will be able to house up to four medical providers, but, currently, only Dr. Nicholas Hoffsommer, who will finish his residency in July 2023, will be in-house to provide a full range of pediatric services for children up to 17 years old.

“We’ll start out with just (Hoffsommer) and then add as we can,” Starkey said.

Starkey said GSP is working on a federal grant application that would provide funds to add an early childhood development specialist at the facility.

GSP’s most successful way of finding doctors, Starkey said, is to find local individuals who have gone to medical school and have an interest in returning, which is what happened with Hoffsommer.

Starkey said he first worked out a contract with Hoffsommer after the Hillsdale native said he was open to going back to the area and then started planning to build the pediatric facility.

“It’s easier for us to find space and build buildings than it is to find doctors to work in them,” he said. “So, (the reason for building the pediatric facility) is due to the shortage — you find the doctors you need, and then you find a place for them to work.”

Starkey said GSP is working on creating a family medicine residency program in Enid, too, as another way of finding doctors to establish practices in the area.

“We’ve found that doctors who come to residency in an area tend to want to stay in that area,” he said, “so that’s another way to get doctors into our communities.”

The hope for Great Salt Plains Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine, Starkey said, is to help as many children and families as possible.

“The more patients we see, the more we can help people, and that’s really what we’re here for,” he said. “I hope we can do a lot of good for a lot of folks.”