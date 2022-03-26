Enid's longtime tourism office refocuses mission after changes

Houston quote ❝You, as a resident of the city, want to know what’s going on so when you’re off the clock, you can go and have fun.❞ Visit Enid Director Rob Houston

ENID, Okla. — Enid’s tourism and visitors’ bureau is entering its busy season of regularly promoted events after years of scaling back efforts.

And with a new leader at the wheel and a global pandemic more under control, Visit Enid‘s mission to share the city’s attractions and events also has shifted course.

New Director Rob Houston said he and his staff, in keeping with a recent nationwide trend, are focusing more on promoting Enid to its residents than just out-of-town visitors.

“You, as a resident of the city, want to know what’s going on so, when you’re off the clock, you can go and have fun,” Houston said.

The bulk of events Visit Enid promotes are between the week after spring break until October, he said, including the recent Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival, and the upcoming 30th Corvette Expo, Kites over Enid and the Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ competition.

Houston said Memorial Day weekend has been Enid’s largest weekend for hotel occupancy.

The paradigm shift in tourism, he said, began several years before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But “staycations” became popular during COVID, Houston said. Then, once places started opening again, he said the tourism sentiment around the nation was, “We might want to go, but we’re gonna stay close,” or not more than 90 miles away.

“What we found is a lot of Oklahomans rediscovered places like Enid — smaller communities that have a lot to offer,” he said. “They’re spending their money and leaving it here when they go home, and that’s what we like.”

Going through changes

Enid’s convention and visitors’ bureau previously was under Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce before Visit Enid opened in fall 2010.

A year and a half prior, Enid’s previous city manager, Eric Benson, moved Enid Regional Development Alliance out from the chamber, too, giving the office its 501(c)(6) nonprofit status.

Visit Enid didn’t acquire a 501 status but came under the purview of the event center’s management company, Spectra, with additional annual operating funds from the city of Enid.

Houston and former director Marcy Jarrett were both with Visit Enid from the beginning. Jarrett had handled sales and bookings for the office, while Houston managed communications.

Future fellow staffer Jenna Spencer, who first managed the Enid Welcome Center gift shop, also worked closely with Jarrett in sales.

Houston said he and his staff redefined office roles after Jarrett left last May for a job in Midwest City. Houston was promoted to her position.

“(Management) basically said, ‘Why not? This is easy. We don’t have to interview anybody,’” he said, laughing.

Houston said he didn’t think his and Spencer’s jobs needed to change, so he kept his communications duties while Spencer took over sales management full time.

Visit Enid also expects to hire a new services manager to handle operations at the Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott, Houston said. The new manager would take over some social media duties, as Houston busies himself preparing annual budget proposals and office management.

“That’ll take a ton off of both of our plates,” he said. “Our third person is really gonna help us out a bunch with letting us charge forward even more.”

Spencer said she’d continue to focus primarily on group sales — organized trips of around 50, often seniors, who take charter buses to a city for a day or two.

Group tours largely came to a halt during the pandemic, Spencer said. Some were scheduled last year, during the virus variant seasons, but she said people wouldn’t show.

“Group tours went by the wayside the last couple years because of COVID,” she said. “But hopefully we’re getting out of that part of it.”

Houston said Visit Enid hadn’t heard from any group tour operators since COVID until two weeks ago, when an Oklahoma City organizer asked the office about setting up a familiarization, or “fam,” tour for operators.

They mostly are interested in Christmas holiday activities, he said, and Visit Enid is preparing now for The One Christmas event returning for a second year this fall.

Getting the word out

Spencer also manages these packages for professional conferences and gatherings at Stride Bank Center and around Enid. These, too, largely slowed during COVID, she said, but some conferences had booked up to three years in advance.

Visit Enid often depends on the event organizer to let them know what’s going on, and Houston and Spencer also anticipate Enid’s regular events, such as the upcoming Corvette Expo, held at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center for the last 30 years.

As soon as Houston hears of an event — at the least, a date and place — he adds it to Visit Enid’s online calendar.

The calendar is available for the general public, and a newsletter with the week’s events and Visit Enid’s quarterly calendar is sent to subscribers every Monday.

Visit Enid also provides a free travel guide available around town and the state at travel information centers.

“You get it to us early enough, your event gets on there,” Houston said.

Visit Enid has a budget for any kind of advertisement in Oklahoma Today and state travel, dining and outdoor guides. The office buys social media advertising, including mass-email marketing plans, Google searches, popups, etc., from a company in Edmond.

Houston appears on two local radio shows each Friday to tell listeners about events coming up the next week.

Visit Enid has paid zero dollars in video expenses for the last two or three years, since the office films TV commercials with the city of Enid’s communications department, the office for which is located next door.

For the last month, Houston and city of Enid communications staff have been filming his long-running “Things to do in Enid” social media video series in front of artwork around the city.

After seeing Houston’s video in front of downtown Enid’s giant butterfly mural, a group from Sulphur decided to travel three hours to Enid the next day to see the mural, Houston said.

That group probably then decided to get something to eat, shop downtown’s boutiques and buy gas for their car ride back south, he said.

“They’re going to come to see a concert at the Stride Bank center, they’re going to come see a ballgame at David Allen (Memorial Ballpark) … they’re gonna come see the Christmas tree,” he said. “But while they’re here, they’re gonna do a lot of other things.”

What Houston said he and his staff actually are selling is Enid’s quality of life, saying the city’s people are its No. 1 asset, as he’s heard from numerous airmen at Vance Air Force Base who return to Enid after retirement.

“It all starts with a visit,” Houston said.