ENID, Okla. — For years, the airmen of the 71st Flight Training Wing and their families have been able to continue their education at several institutions in Enid while they pursue their mission at Vance Air Force Base.
The COVID-19 pandemic, unsurprisingly, slowed down the base’s several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) at Northwestern Oklahoma State University Enid, said Wayne McMillin, dean of the branch campus.
However, the four-year university slowly has been reestablishing those MOUs — and reopening doors for Northwestern students — as the pandemic has waxed and waned since 2020, McMillin said.
For the last five years, Vance’s base clinic staff have used the campus’ nursing simulation lab, the Ketterman Lab, which provides instructor-designed scenarios with half a dozen mannequin “patients” set up in hospital beds.
In return, Northwestern’s nursing students in the bachelor’s degree-prepared RN program gain practical experience at Vance’s base clinic.
Psychology graduate students also have opportunities for mental health practicums.
“We have tried to open up the door for our students to be able to go over there and work with their mental health system,” said McMillin, a longtime psychology professor at Northwestern.
Paying for education
Transfer scholarships also are available for airmen and their family members, many of whom McMillin said already have college credit from elsewhere in the United States.
These spouses, he said, have a range of backgrounds that holistically enhance the classrooms, as well.
McMillin taught one Vance spouse student, Joy Wortham, who received a master’s degree in psychology, presented research and won a state award, then became an adjunct virtual professor for the university.
“They’re amongst the brightest students you’ll get — they add a lot to classes — and motivation-wise they’re gung-ho,” he said.
Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College offer scholarships for military tuition assistance.
NOC currently provides in-state Oklahoma tuition rates to non-resident airmen and their families. NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise said the program has been in place for least nine years.
“It’s an excellent partnership, and it’s one we’re proud to be a part of with them, and thankful that they’re wiling to be a partner of ours, as well,” Hise said.
At Autry, up to $500 in military assistance can be applied to one of the center’s full-time or adult career development programs (not including books or supplies).
Military personnel and families living in the CareerTech district also can receive up to $10,000 per year in veterans’ military tuition assistance for up to three years. Applications are at www.autrytech.edu.
Autry has provided more than $12,500 in scholarships to 32 students since the 2020 school year.
Furthering education
Senior enlisted airmen often will take extra night courses at Autry to further their technical and medical degrees, as well as short-term courses for professional certifications, said MSgt. Jessica Dahmen, career assistance adviser at the base’s professional development center.
Autry recently paired with Vance’s Airmen Family Readiness Center to post spouse-specific courses on learning the Microsoft Office software, she said.
Vance personnel also regularly use Autry’s classrooms for base exercises. Dahmen said she brings Vance’s newly commissioned officers to Autry at least once a month for group course exercises. These include BreakoutEDU, a concept similar to an escape room, but the group has to solve clues to break into a box. This training typically is for team-building, communication and problem-solving.
Personnel also come to Autry for adult and pediatric Heartsaver CPR courses.
Dahmen said, due to budget cuts, some of the base’s technology can be a little outdated; in comparison, she works with a dry-erase board in her office, while an Autry classroom has a whiteboard that can, for example, project traffic stop ticket forms to fill out for security forces.
So far in 2022, Vance has held 44 sessions for courses, the most in the last four years, according to Autry.
Dahmen said she’s in regular contact with Autry’s accelerator campus manager and corporate training specialist, Jesse Ashlock.
“I’ve never been to a base where we’ve had a partner like that, that’s like, ‘This is yours,’” said Dahmen, a 17-year enlisted officer. “Even Enid in itself, the community has been amazing.”
