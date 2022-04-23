ENID, Okla. — Several years ago, Ali Kirtley was looking for a way to connect with people in the Enid community and make new friends.
Kirtley, marketing director at PT, begged her brother Braxton to go with her to an Enid Young Professionals event because she was “so afraid to meet new people.”
As soon as they walked in, Kirtley said it felt like almost everybody knew Braxton, and it was “the perfect icebreaker” for her.
Pretty quickly, Kirtley got plugged in with the other EYP members there.
“It was nice to be around other young professionals that are really striving to do the best that they can at their jobs … and want to grow,” said Kirtley, who is now the EYP board’s president, chair of communications and co-chair of 10<40.
Trying new things
EYP is an organization founded in 2010 with the mission of attracting and retaining young professionals in Enid and fostering the next generation of leaders for the community.
Since then, Kirtley said EYP has grown into an organization that continues to offer guidance and support to young professionals and officially recognize Enid’s “young and innovative talent.”
The biggest goal, Kirtley said, is retention.
“We believe that if you get plugged in to the community that you’re in, you will stay there longer and do more things in the long run,” Kirtley said.
Including Kirtley, there are nine EYP board members who meet once a month and are required to attend all EYP’s various events, which are all open to the public.
Six “Lunch and Learn” events are held on the fourth Thursday of February, March, April, September, October and December. Local speakers present a variety of topics to those in attendance. The next one is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on April 28, 2022, at Autry Technology Center, and the guest speaker will be Tony Zakuti, owner of LandRun Steakhouse and Napoli’s Italian Restaurant. To RSVP, email eyp@growenid.com.
Kirtley said these events focus on leadership, business and personal growth.
“Really, anything that gets people out of their comfort zone and makes them want to try new things,” she said.
Another monthly event EYP hosts is “Network @ Nite.” These “casual networking” events with other young professionals and members of the community usually are held on the third Thursday of every month. No RSVP is required.
“I think my favorite part of the ‘Network @ Nite’ events is when I see someone make a connection and hear about a new job, a new position or even a new committee looking for another board member,” Kirtley said.
EYP hosts an annual ceremony, giving out two sets of awards: 10<40 and Social Shaker Awards. The awards, respectfully, recognize the Top 10 Enid community members under the age of 40, and honor local individuals, organizations and businesses who have positively impacted the mission of EYP.
“Those awards are probably the most official way that EYP gives back to the community,” Kirtley said.
Kirtley said the 2022 awards ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. For information about the awards, go to www.enidyp.com/annual-awards.html.
Making connections
Last year, EYP tested the waters on its first volunteer project with past president and chair of the nominating committee Andersen Hubbard. EYP partnered with the Community Development Support Association’s YouthBuild program, and EYP board members would present topics of their choice to the students over a 10-week period.
“It was really, really exciting to just get to be in front of a group of students who were excited to see where they could take their lives,” Kirtley said. “We really liked the ‘personal growth’ aspect of that partnership.”
All of these events, especially the “Lunch and Learn” and “Network @ Nite,” offer informal, nonchalant ways to get plugged into the Enid community and connect with other young professionals and are “great icebreakers” to learn more about the quality of life in Enid, Kirtley said.
Often, people think EYP is just for younger adults, Kirtley said.
“There’s that misconception that if you’re not 22 years old, you can’t come to our events,” she said. “That’s not true at all.”
Anyone younger than 40 who is looking to make a new connection and get involved with the Enid community is EYP’s target market, Kirtley said.
Another EYP goal is to grow its membership base. Kirtley said some of the major benefits of being an EYP member include job leads, mentoring opportunities, professional development, networking, making friends and growing community service involvement.
There are no fees to become an EYP member, and anybody who attends any EYP event is considered a member. There’s no attendance policy for any of the events, either.
“We really offer a lot of free community resources and just a lot of those foot-in-the-door opportunities,” Kirtley said. “If I could promote and push Enid Young Professionals to that person who wants to meet someone new but doesn’t know how — we are perfect for you.”
For information on EYP, go to www.enidyp.com, follow EYP on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn or email eyp@growenid.com. Kirtley said any of the board members also are good resources for information.