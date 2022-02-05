On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — The reconstruction of one of Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s runways will smooth out the “cracks and the bumps” this coming months, according to Director Keston Cook.

The project to replace the airport’s 13-31 Crosswind Runway is projected to cost about $2.1 million, including engineering fees, he said.

“That is a full reconstruction,” he said, “a tear out of the current one and a full replacement.”

Cook said bidding for the project will be in March and funding will come from the FAA, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the airport. He said he couldn’t be sure of the runway’s true age, but he did note it was last resurfaced in 2010.

“The current runway has deteriorated quite a bit, there are large cracks and bumps,” Cook said.

He said the Crosswinds runaway is used predominately when winds are out of the east and west. Part of the project includes updating the lighting to LED and for the runaway to be pilot-controlled, so it can be used after the tower closes at night.

Traffic numbers

Enid Woodring Regional Airport sees some of the most air traffic in the area, making it the aviation corridor for Northwest Oklahoma.

In 2021, the airport had 53,799 aircraft movements, which is anytime the wheels of an aircraft touch the runway of an airport.

“That’s pretty high for the area,” Cook said. “About half are military aircraft. Vance Air Force Base uses the airport for practice and training.”

cook quote ❝The first impression these people get when they come to Enid is the airport. So, we try to put our best foot forward.❞ Enid Woodring Regional Airport Director Keston Cook

In addition to its military role, Cook said Woodring serves another important purpose for the area — as a regional business hub.

“It’s a business regional airport for the whole area. When businesses (come to) Enid they don’t drive, they fly in in a personal jet. It’s kind of the front door to Enid for these businesses that come ...” Cook said. “The first impression these people get when they come to Enid is the airport. So, we try to put our best foot forward.”

Happy with the changes

Located about 4 miles east of downtown Enid, at 1026 S. 66th, the airport has seen more renovations in the past months.

Cook said everyone has enjoyed the new terminal building that was rebuilt two years ago.

“We’ve been really happy with it,” he said. “It looks a thousand times better and newer.”

The previous terminal building, built in the 1970s, was beginning to show its age, Cook explained.

“It looks much more modern, much nicer, much higher quality,” he said. “It has a better layout in it, as well. It’s much more intuitive.”

Fly-ins begin again

For those looking for a reason to visit the airport, Cook said beginning in March the monthly airport fly-ins will resume.

Held the third Saturday of each month, from March to September, the fly-in events offer a chance for members of the public to visit the airport and see some airplanes and have breakfast at Barnstormer’s Restaurant.

The fly-ins events extend from 7:30-10 a.m., weather permitting. The airport’s restaurant still will serve its Barnstormer’s Breakfast even if the fly-in is canceled.