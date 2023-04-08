ENID, Okla. — Army veteran J.E. Glaze had utilized the VA for years, but when a clinic opened in Enid it brought a new level of support and convenience.
Enid Veterans Affairs Clinic was established in 2009 after formally being announced to the community in 2008.
The late Craig Vance, a Navy veteran, and the late Clyde Spence, a retired Army general, were instrumental in bringing the clinic to the community. Initially, the VA clinic was contracted with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center but became a stand-alone entity in the last few years.
“When they opened the clinic in Enid, it was extremely beneficial not having to drive to Oklahoma City to receive the services I needed,” Glaze said. “I had direct support.”
The Enid clinic offers an immense amount of mental health support, including help for addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation and OCD, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs website, va.gov.
“The mental health services I have received through our local VA have been instrumental in my life.” Glaze said. “They have a psychologist on hand for whenever you want or need it, if not immediately, within the next day. Before it was a complete Veterans Affairs project, it was a lot harder to acquire those services. (It was) a longer wait and more travel time — all of which made it a lot harder.”
The United States has provided services through VA clinics to 62% of veterans nationwide since October 2001, according to va.org. The Oklahoma VA Public Affairs office reports nearly 3,000 veterans are enrolled specifically from the Enid area.
“I have seen a huge amount of change with the VA over the last year or so.” Glaze said. “Everything from customer service to bringing in-house doctors, offering telehealth — a formerly unpleasant experience, recent advancements have made it a much stronger pillar of support in Enid. I no longer dread engaging with the VA, and that is something that is really special.”
Enid VA offers a myriad of support congruent with its mental health services: state/federal benefits, disability claims, burial and survivor benefits, health care, employment, education, women veterans support, and veterans guardianship.
“A Primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations,” according to va.gov. “They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.”
“The amount of respect and support the Enid community brings to its veterans is remarkable. I’ve seen it with my peers, with the elders of the community — local businesses and individuals thanking you, genuinely, for your service.” Glaze said. “I think what’s important to remember is, you don’t always know what an individual might be dealing with. So many of us keep our stories to ourselves. The Enid VA Clinic helps with that. It’s a safe space.”
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the local office is at 915 E. Garriott. Veterans can reach out to the clinic and services by calling (877) 576-8291 or contact the Veteran Crisis Line at any time by dialing 988 or texting 838255.
