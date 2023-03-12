ENID, Okla. — For more than a century, Enid Symphony Orchestra has been a staple influence on the musical entertainment and education of the greater portion of Northwest Oklahoma.
In 1971, Enid Symphony Association was established to help foster the orchestra. A decade later, in 1983, Douglas Newell became the first full-time music director and executive director who continues to lead the artist venture today.
“While I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, I feel my talent and ability are growing in a new way,” Newell said. “Most conductors don’t come into their own until late in their career: Look at Brahms, Bernstein, Wagner and the like. They were mature maestros, but the further you look down the line, they became what I like to call, ‘seasoned.’ At this point in my career, I’m listening, hearing the music in a way I ne ver have. Every crescendo, accelerando — I feel it in my whole being.”
In regard to how he sees his future path along his lifelong symphony career, he said he is growing along with the industry.
“As I’m growing,” he said, “the symphony, too, is changing and breaking into a new chapter.”
Stepping down
Maestro Newell, after 40 years, is stepping down as ESO executive director, while still maintaining his position as music director.
“This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time, the ability to be solely engulfed in the music,” Newell said. “I’m not going anywhere, but we are bringing in a fresh, brilliantly talented leader to help lead the charge. Victoria Moreira has accepted the position of executive director.”
‘Proud to see music prevail’
Hailing from the Chicago area, Moreira earned her bachelor’s degree in music performance from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. From there, she went on to obtain her master’s degree in music performance from the University of Oregon. A renowned flutist, Moreira also is a highly regarded teacher locally and across the globe.
“Growing up in Chicago, I had access to so many opportunities in my musical education,” she said. “It had such a profound impact on me, that I felt the drive to become an educator myself — not just with students but culturally as well.”
She also is the co-founding member and personnel manager of Achelois Collective — a women-led, cross-continental artist ensemble dedicated to promoting the music of women of color through avid performance and education.
“We deserve classical music — all of us, regardless of where you come from or who you are,” Moreira said.
Reaching more people than she deemed possible, the pandemic served as a strength from her perspective.
“It was such a hard time for everyone, performers and lovers of the art. So we went digital: Live concerts that were all accessible online,” she said. “I was very moved and proud to see music prevail in the toughest of circumstances.”
Newell had a shared experience of sorts.
“The pandemic hit us hard,” Newell said of the symphony. “For a long time we were survival-focused. While we were lucky enough to play out all of our contracted performances, many of which we moved to the park, we still saw a dip in support, both in person and monetarily through subscriptions.
“Our goal over the next year is to really promote the idea of an all-inclusive environment — to fill the seats, to reach everyone. Coming out on the other end of the chaos, we are making some great and exciting changes, and Victoria is at the helm of it all.”
A youthful move
“Music should be accessible to everyone, especially our youth,” Moreira said. “I was lucky enough to study under and play alongside brilliant musicians as a young person. These experiences cultivated who I am today. We are bringing that opportunity to the community.”
Within the next year, the Enid Symphony will join Enid Youth Symphony — culminating in a performance in November where young musicians will play side by side with professionals.
“The New York and L.A. philharmonic both have youth programs. That opportunity shouldn’t be unobtainable or reserved for just populous areas. We are even going to be holding a competition in March of 2024 where the top three winners will perform alongside the orchestra, while the winner will have the opportunity to play a solo concerto.”
Newell went on to praise this new venture.
“I’ve always said I would never stick to the old ways or refuse new ideas and concepts,” he said. “That’s where creativity and business die. Victoria has a fresh outlook and different experiences than me. Teaming up, we are already finding a lot of new and exciting ways to reach the community.”
‘A shared experience’
Both Moreira and Newell expressed how each individual is welcome, with the goal that he or she will find joy and inspiration through the symphony.
“I think there is this old misconception that classical music is stuffy, but it’s, instead, something great,” Newell said, the passion evident in his voice. “It’s a shared experience, a step away from technology, an escape from the outside world — a sanctuary to listen to acoustic music. It’s emotion on the plane of sound.”
“While, yes, we play the classics, we also offer contemporary performances, musical theater, jazz, ballet, movie orchestration … If it moves, we want to bring that level of culture to the community,” he said. “Enid is lucky, very lucky. I’ve directed many shows — all over the state and at national conferences — and the talent we have is immeasurable. To have such fine musicians is a rarity for a small town, but to have one so gifted it surpasses many other large professionals is astonishing.”
Enid Symphony Orchestra, which will announce its upcoming season in April, offers the perfect platform for a date night or night out on the town. With a cash bar, the performance, followed by a reception, is not just an event but an experience.
“It’s something so special, unforgettable. Anyone with a heart for music will be touched through our performances.” Moreira said. “Not just those that love the classics, but everyone.”
For information about the upcoming season, follow ESO on its social media platforms or at its website, enidsymphony.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.