ENID, Okla. — The largest retail hub in the northwest quadrant of the state can be found in Enid and Garfield County. Business and economic development are paramount to the continued growth of “the wheat capital,” and marketing, advertising, news and information are economic development tools that bring readers and businesses together.

Allen quote ❝We are local people covering local news. We have local faces, names, addresses, etc. You see us at the grocery store or at the ballgames or special events. We are Enid and Garfield County.❞ Cindy Allen, publisher and editor for the Enid News & Eagle

Enid News & Eagle newspaper and media publishing company is a long-standing, community news and marketing organization, centered around local media. Having a strong, viable and relevant newspaper is an economic development tool for any area, according to Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher and editor.

“What is most important about ENE is that we are reliable, relevant, responsible, and we are also the largest information and advertising organizations in the area,” Allen said. “It’s important that we let readers know what is going on.”

‘Content is king’

The publications of the Enid News & Eagle extend far beyond Garfield County in distribution, readership and coverage; however, the News & Eagle daily reaches 89% of adults in Garfield County, alone.

With a city population of 51,000, the News & Eagle has about 15,000 print readers and 25,000 digital readers daily. The company produces several other original publications in addition to its 24-7 news presence online and six-day-a-week newspaper.

Leslie Magalios, advertising director, said there is no other media source that provides that coverage in Garfield County.

“The benefit of Enid News & Eagle is our trusted sources and content,” Magalios said. “Content is king. People rely on us for news and information. So if they are seeing an ad in the paper, they rely on the content and will believe in the advertisement as well.”

Marketing options

Besides the well-known role of a newspaper to report the news, sports and entertainment happening in the community, along with classifieds, print and web advertisements to offer more information, the News and Eagle provides a full array of marketing options via print, digital, e-mail, geo-fencing, geo-targeting, social, event marketing and other growth tactics. “We have various platforms that we can use to extend reach for our advertisers,” Magalios said. “Through these programs, we can target by demographics, psychographics and geographics.”

In the era of social media, businesses can see that a few hundred of their followers saw their latest post, but with constantly changing algorithms online the guarantee of thousands of followers seeing every post is low, Magalios explained.

The newspaper has a guaranteed audience, with no mystery algorithm pushing posts and news away, Magalios explained.

Local paper by local people

Though names and owners have changed over the decades, this locally based publication has been in business for more than 120 years. The subscriber-based, archivable nature of the newspaper is a permanent and intensely local feature of the News & Eagle, Allen said.

As long-standing businesses have changed over the decades, so has the ENE. Beyond paper and ink, the News & Eagle’s website provides around-the-clock availability; emailed daily headlines with links to local, state, national and international news; an E-edition digital newspaper that looks just like its paper counterpart; breaking news that is fully accessible to all; and text alerts to deliver the news and information.

Other publications through the company include E Town and E Kids magazines, the local Medical Directory, a Newcomer’s Guide, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce Directory, Vance AirScoop newspaper and the Neighbor, which offers news and advertising.

The daily readership and usage of the ENE products occurs through the support of readers and businesses.

That community support is extended back as the News & Eagle produces information that serves the area, while taking part in community events both large and small.

The News & Eagle employs approximately 50 experienced and educated employees living in the area and 60 contractors to deliver its products.

“We are local people covering local news,” Allen said. “We have local faces, names, addresses, etc. You see us at the grocery store or at the ballgames or special events. We are Enid and Garfield County.”

The role of a community newspaper is one of “community watchdog” as well as “community builder,” Allen said.

“We act as the eyes and ears of readers watching public spending, public decisions, quality of education, behavior of law enforcement, votes by lawmakers, etcetera,” she said. “This is a special role of a local newspaper. We care about the community; therefore we want to see it succeed. We have shared interests with everyone else here.”