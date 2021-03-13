ENID, Okla. — Mark Hopping grew up in Enid, the son of a doctor, and when he graduated high school, he attended Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He was planning on being a painter — oils were his medium of choice — but the plan didn’t work out.
“Back then I still thought I wanted to be a starving artist, and then the starving started,” Hopping said. “I moved back to Enid to come up with a new plan.”
Growing up in a doctor’s family, he had a strong affinity for medical professions, and a couple of EMT classes convinced him the field was worth investigating.
“I found the classes extremely interesting,” he said, “and we got to study a wide range of subjects, from pediatrics to gerontology to anatomy.”
Hopping is a paramedic; it’s the highest certification for pre-hospital emergency services. There are three tiers: basic, advanced and paramedic. Basic is a six-month program, as is the advanced program. Graduates can perform an array of tasks related to emergency medical services. To be a paramedic requires an additional two years of training, and in addition to the IVs, intubations and procedures practiced at different levels by all EMS technicians, paramedics can even administer some medications and provide advanced airway management when required.
Hopping said he knew that he could make a career of the field early in his experiences.
“I was working with a paramedic named Steve Conway, and I was green. Right out the gate we got a cardiac arrest call. I was pretty spun up, but Steve was calm and professional; he kept it together. That impressed me. I began to improve immediately with that as an example.”
Life EMS is the Enid-based company for which Hopping works. He’s been in the field for 16 years now, so he works as a supervisor on the trucks when he’s on shift. Life EMS ensures that each truck — they have three, two of which run 24/7 — has at least one advanced or paramedic on every call. Hopping said at the rate his colleagues are getting certified, Life soon will have only advanced and paramedics on staff.
As for the kinds of calls they get, Hopping said he’s seen everything from a 2 a.m. call for a broken toe to serious trauma like cardiac arrest and car accidents. Much of the job is spent waiting for calls, but the company also offers interfacility transfers — transferring patients to facilities across town or out of state.
The job is not art, but Hopping said it suits him, “most days.” He and his wife and two sons live in Enid, and he’s content.
“I like to think I’ve saved some lives over the years,” he said.
