ENID, Okla. — In 1920, in the wake of what was called the Great World War, more than 200,000 American soldiers returned from the European theater with debilitating injuries, both physical and emotional.
As unprepared for the war as it was for the return of so many soldiers in need of assistance, the U.S. was woefully unprepared to care for so many returning heroes.
The Disabled American Veterans was formed in 1920 by World War I veterans for disabled military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and helped them and their families through various means.
Today, the DAV’s mission is a single purpose: “Empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.”
That purpose is accomplished by ensuring veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
Providing care, help
DAV Chapter 66 Commander Don Eck said his chapter based in Enid serves a large swath of Oklahoma, from Stillwater to the state’s Panhandle and down to the Weatherford area.
“We have 16,000 veterans just in our area alone, plus their family members,” Eck said. “Our main job is to make sure the veterans and their families are able to apply and connect with the benefits at VA (Department of Veterans Affairs) level and also at the state level. We help them enroll in all types of VA programs.”
In addition to helping veterans find the benefits they qualify for Eck said DAV Chapter 66 maintains funds for veterans with emergencies.
“We also have access to clothing and food items, just everyday care items, stuff like that,” he said.
Claim support
The DAV has taken on a more important role in helping veterans as the claims process has evolved over the years, Eck said.
“I’ve been doing it for about 13 years. I’ve seen it change tremendously,” he said. “It has to be filled out exactly right. Every year, we go for recertifications and updates periodically.”
Eck said the DAV is one of the few agencies able to help veterans navigate a system so complicated some abandon the process before it’s complete.
He said Chapter 66 files the claims for veterans, follows them through the process of appeal and also can file an upper claim if the veteran feels a mistake was made.
“We basically represent the veterans all the way through the process,” Eck said. “A lot of them don’t understand the programs and so they get lost in it. They get fed up with the system. If it’s not worded in a certain way sometimes the claim gets denied. They get frustrated and say, ‘Why fight it?’ We’ll figure out another way to approach it.”
Another frequent issue impacting veterans is scams, Eck said. Veterans will be approached with offers to help file claims in exchange for donations.
“I can remember a case where a veteran had paid a large amount of money and had been fighting for five years. He spoke with me, and I pulled his claim,” Eck said. “Because we kept the claim open he got four years’ back pay.”
Last year’s passage of the PACT Act — which expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances — opened a lot of benefits for veterans who served in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
“That opens a lot of things for widows,” Eck said, noting affected veterans should apply for the newly available benefits. “The more they get now, the more it can help their family in the long run. It can help them health wise.”
Been there, done that
Eck said he and the four or five other volunteers working through Chapter 66 of the DAV want veterans to know they not only know the system but have been through it, as well.
“We want them to understand that I and everyone else working up there have gone through the system,” he said.
Going through the system himself as a veteran is what led Eck to join the DAV.
“I moved back to Oklahoma in 2004, and I was having some health issues, so I decided to go down to the DAV myself,” he said.
Eck recalled the person he first met at the DAV to get help was Elaine Johns.
With help from Johns and the DAV, Eck said he began visiting the VA clinic in Oklahoma City. He soon joined the organization.
“When my health got really bad I was having problems working,” Eck said. “I got certified and started doing claim work.”
Eck said DAV Chapter 66 usually receives a couple of calls a week.
He said some veterans don’t want to take all the benefits they qualify for, thinking it may take away benefits from another veteran.
“That’s not how it works,” he said of that line of thinking. “A lot of them didn’t feel like they deserved the money.”
Volunteer, donor dependent
DAV and Chapter 66 are non-profit 501c3 organizations and receive no state or federal funding to assist with costs of services.
Eck said the local chapter attends events across the state, such as home shows and other gatherings, to fundraise throughout the year.
After losing both drivers during the pandemic, Eck said volunteers are needed to resume taking veterans to appointments outside of Enid.
Those wishing to donate to the mission of DAV Chapter 66 can do so my making checks to Northwest Oklahoma Chapter 66 of the DAV and either mailing them or dropping them off at the chapter’s office. The mailing address for Enid DAV Chapter 66, is 202 W. Walnut Ave., Enid, OK 73701
The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and representatives can be reached at (580) 242-3808 or ch66@okdav.org.
“If you can’t make those times call the phone, leave a message and someone will get back to you,” Eck said. “Give us a chance. We’ll show you how to get what you need.
“We fill out paperwork for them and submit it for them,” he said. “That’s what we’re there for and that’s what we want to do for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.