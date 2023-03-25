ENID, Okla. — Grayson Missionary Baptist Church, 334 E. Garriott, located directly across the street from Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, is turning 130 in August. Founded in 1893, the same year Enid was born during the land run, the church still stands and strives to share the gospel.
The Rev. Norris Williams has been shepherding the flock since August 1989 and has watched the congregation ebb and flow over the years as people join and depart.
Named for one of its founding families, Grayson is considered the third-oldest, historically black congregation in the state of Oklahoma. None of the Grayson relatives nor those from the other original church families remain in the congregation.
The church averages 25 people every Sunday — “on a good day, there are 35-40,” Williams said. That doesn’t include the online followers of Williams’ sermons posted on Facebook.
Williams started providing virtual services on social media like most churches in Enid during the coronavirus pandemic. Grayson hosts a Facebook account — @GraysonBaptist — and Williams uses his YouTube account — @BreakingFreeWithPreacher3 — to minister through message and music, since he is not only the church’s pastor but also now the music minister.
When the church reopened for in-person Sunday services in November 2021, Williams said some regular attendees opted to stay home and watch online rather than get out.
And some have continued to do so, whether it’s due to medical conditions and illness — some have suffered COVID-19 more than once — or it’s simply the comfort and ease of their living room.
“Every church in Enid has fallen off” in attendance since the pandemic that he knows of, Williams said. However, he said the silver lining of the pandemic is all churches began using social media for outreach and thus have gained the opportunity to reach more people than before.
Nevertheless, Grayson has been blessed, Williams said, pandemic or not.
“We have a tithing church,” he said. “People give because they love what we do.”
Expanding the churchThe church expanded with a 1,250-square-foot addition on the southeast side of the existing building facing Garriott, with construction starting in the spring of 2019. It temporarily was delayed, thanks to the pandemic, but members of the congregation were able to celebrate with a grand opening to showcase and dedicate the new addition named for long-time member Mae G. Ware in August 2021.
Sister Ware, as she’s better known, began attending Grayson in the 1950s, coming to Enid as a young adult. She has been with the church for six decades and eight pastors; the current pastor reveres Ware’s commitment to God and to her church.
“We told the church it (the remodel) was 100% paid for, in cash,” Williams said, beaming. He said he was extremely pleased that they were able to pay for the remodel as it happened, rather than getting a loan and worrying about paying it off over time.
The addition, along with renovation of existing space, includes new handicap-accessible bathrooms, a new pastor’s office, fellowship hall, kitchen, two classrooms, a secretary’s office and a new entrance off the northeast corner of the church.
Small but mighty congregationGrayson also continues to give back to the community, Williams said. They may be small, but they are mighty; they financially support 22 local, state and national organizations.
“We’ve never had a huge congregation,” Williams said, adding they’re losing faithful members as they age and pass away.
With so many church options in Enid, Grayson doesn’t draw younger people, many of whom grew up in non-denominational settings rather than traditional churches.
“That generation never saw traditional black churches,” Williams stated.
Grayson is part of the National Baptist Convention, a primarily African American Baptist Christian denomination in the United States. It also is the largest predominantly Black Christian denomination in the United States and the second largest Baptist denomination in the world behind the Southern Baptist Convention.
As such, Grayson is in Oklahoma’s Western District Missionary Baptist Association, meaning its members partake in associational activities from Enid to El Reno and all the way down to Lawton and the Texas state line. Williams used to be a moderator for the association, but last year he felt like the association needed a new voice after the pandemic, so he resigned. He still attends meetings, which sometimes are held in Hobart or further south.
Mission of the churchThe church’s mission is “Honoring our commitment to God.” That includes being a blessing to each other, Williams said.
He came to Enid in the 1970s with the Air Force and worked as a civil servant for Vance Air Force Base’s post office from 1976 to 2022. He occasionally filled in at Grayson’s pulpit as far back as 1979 for $15.
“That’s how much I love this church. Ministry is not about the compensation,” Williams said.
He officially was ordained in 1982 and called as Grayson’s pastor in 1989. He plans to stay as long as the Lord leads him to stay.
“When I thought about being a pastor, and I talked to the Lord, the one thing I wanted to do was give back to the community,” Williams told the Enid News & Eagle in 2019, “so the community would know the church isn’t just about the church — so they’d know the church is about loving and giving.”
One of famed poet and scholar Maya Angelou’s quotes hangs in the church sanctuary, and Williams feels it’s good wisdom for Grayson’s attendees, as the church enters its 130th year of ministering to Enid residents.
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
