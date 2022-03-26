WOODWARD, Okla. — It doesn’t matter from which direction you drive into Woodward, you reach it after a long drive with views of a sunset flush with orange, pink and purple and the crisp notes of fresh sage riding on the wind into your vehicle.
When you finally ease into town, you are glad you made it this far. And when you meet the people who keep this town growing, you’ll want to stay.
Those are the words of Rachel Scott, founder of Southern Root Sisters, an internationally known food specialty producer based in Woodward. Scott moved to Woodward four years ago, and she never dreamed that the city would be her foundation for what has turned out to be a thriving, international business.
“Before I came to Woodward, I made my jams in my kitchen at home and then packaged them and sold them. But when I got to Oklahoma, that was illegal,” Scott said. “Thankfully I was able to find a small business owner in Woodward who allowed me to use her commercial kitchen. And without Cindy Plumber of Food for a Healthier Life, I would not have been able to start this business.”
Since settling in Woodward, Scott has gone from selling her popular and unique jams and jellies at local shows and one grocery store to being in more than 350 grocery stores nationwide and exporting her goods to the United Kingdom.
More than oil and gas
Historically, Woodward could be misunderstood as the average agricultural and energy community, said Alan Case, Woodward Industrial Foundation president.
The city has focused recently on expanding its appeal to gain more visitors. Throughout the last 10 years, it has become the most popular regional hub for outlying counties in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas within 150 miles. It boasts a satellite campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University; a 33,000-square-foot, state-of-art Woodward Conference Center; Woodward County Event Center; state-of-the-art rodeo grounds and facilities; historic Woodward Arts Theatre; The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum; two fully stocked lakes; and a destination golf course, Boiling Spring Golf Club, which is one of only eight golf courses in the United States with fully natural topography and flora.
According to Case, city leadership in recent years has doubled down on its commitment to also increase its economic standing in the state.
“People often think of Woodward as just an agricultural and oil and gas town, which is a mistake,” Case said. “It is true that for decades, those sectors were the sole drivers of the economy in Northwest Oklahoma. But the regional economy has been diversifying for over 15 years and is continuing to do so. Today Woodward and Northwest Oklahoma are blessed with growing tourism and a renewables sector. If recent interest in industrial buildings is an indicator of future possibilities, the future is bright.”
But one thing has not changed about how Woodward has not only survived but thrived, said Woodward Conference Center Director Darci Miller.
“This is a place with endless potential, but because of its location it is a place that has been cultivated by people who share a deep, abiding commitment to it. And that is why it’s growing and will continue to grow,” Miller said. “Because its strength is found within one of the most dynamic and resilient populations there is in all of Oklahoma.”
