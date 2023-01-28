ENID, Okla. — Throughout the past 20 years, the Enid community has prioritized education — making waves of change with each passing step. As young students’ minds bloom, so does the administration of and dedication to higher learning.
Jon Blankenship, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce president and chairman of the Enid Higher Education Council, recently reflected on the strides that are constantly in motion in Northwest Oklahoma.
“Twenty years ago, when Phillips University shut down, we were the largest city in the state without access to higher education,” Blankenship said. “Through the dedication, donations and commitment of our community, we now have multiple institutions that are accessible to the community.”
Jam-packed within the city, multiple venues of learning are available to its residents — public and private schools, Northern Oklahoma College, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Autry Technology Center are inflating not only local work forces but the quality of life of the residents, and the community is growing at an exceptional rate, Blankenship said.
“I’ve never seen this amount of collaboration in my career like I have with our education entities,” said Patrick Anderson, former state senator, current vice president and trust officer of Stride Bank and also an Enid Higher Education Council member. “Seeing how our high schools are teaming up through concurrent enrollment (with local colleges), they are guiding our students to a better understanding of where they fit in our society, and the possibilities that lie before them.”
Through bond issues in 2010 and 2016, Enid Public Schools helped alleviate an overcrowding problem by replacing an elementary school — Garfield — and creating another — Prairie View — as well as construct a new gymnasium and fine arts center at Enid High School.
“Having a place where the entire student body can be in one space to receive information all at once is a huge step forward,” said Tyler Pearson, a network administrator for EPS.
Previously much of the district’s sports were played at other venues in Enid — for example, EHS volleyball was hosted at Waller Middle School and basketball was played at the city’s Stride Bank Center.
“Now, we have a thriving space to not only perform in and utilize but a place where we can invite others in the region to participate on our own turf,” Pearson said. “The improvements we made to the fine arts department ... the lighting alone is professional. Allowing these opportunities for our students excites them to want to do more, to go bigger, to see their dreams through.”
But the improvements didn’t stop there. Support for all of Enid’s schools are mirrored by the development of the city’s buildings, scholarships and new opportunities across the region, Blankenship said.
“We’ve produced a fresh approach to the job and work force. Just recently we launched aviation mechanics both with EPS, and Autry. With Vance Air Force Base, this is a prime example of education feeding right back into our community,” Blankenship said.
When asked what he thought was the most ardent, impressive step forward, Blankenship praised the educators for courage, resilience and ingenuity.
“Our educators are constantly evolving,” he said. “The pandemic was a great look into the passion and innovation our schools possess. Garfield County was faithful to keeping in-person learning for as long as possible.
“When the world had to shift to digital learning, there was no blueprint. Every single one of our educators and education supporters banded together and provided not only solutions but a plan of action. Seeing how our community navigated this unexpected shared experience leads me to believe that the sky’s the limit.”
Along with the access to learning, individuals in the community continue to show up through private donations to help with scholarships as people mold their lives through learning.
The chamber hosts several fundraisers throughout the year to also support students both monetarily and through the experience. It also promotes community opportunities such as Cherokee Strip Celebration, Candy Cane Cash, FFA and 4H livestock shows and Vance Air Force Base appreciation night.
In just two decades, our city has made astronomical growth, Blankenship said, adding his hope is that the work they are doing will feed back into society and continue to make Enid bright and thriving.
“There’s a nationwide workforce shortage, and I believe our community is doing a wonderful job of eradicating the issue,” Blankenship said. “I think there is a major misconception about education — that it works in silos, each establishment on their own path, doing their own thing. But our community has proven otherwise. With support, connection and opportunity, education in this region and town will continue to improve and expand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.