DRUMMOND, Okla. — Who knew quiz competitions could impact so many lives?
Students then and now say the Drummond Public Schools’ Quiz Bowl — now called Academic Team — has changed their lives.
“Quiz Bowl made it OK to be smart and to be a nerd,” said Adam Hughes, former player and son of longtime Drummond Quiz Bowl team coach Anita Hughes. “It has provided opportunities to many who otherwise would not have had a meaningful outlet for their talents or interests.”
Grateful for the opportunity
Adam and many other past team members say Quiz Bowl/Academic Team gave them confidence, encouraged a desire to learn new things and influenced their career choices.
For Hannah Tuohy, it gave her not only a place to belong — a safe haven in junior high and high school, she said — but also introduced her to her future husband, fellow teammate Justin Lollman.
“Quiz Bowl helped instill a desire in me to keep learning,” Tuohy said. She credited Hughes for sparking confidence in “a nerdy, uncertain kid” even though “I wasn’t the most valuable asset on our team,” compared to all the “smart kids” in her class.
“She was an amazing coach, and the best teacher I ever had. I’m really grateful for her,” said Tuohy, a freelance picture book illustrator and stay-at-home mom in Tulsa.
Aaron Andrew Cornell added coach Hughes always pushed him to be a better player. He said she stayed at school late one night to help him prepare.
“It was a marathon practice with only myself, and it was both a fun and mentally grueling experience,” he said. “The next morning my team went on to be undefeated in the all-state games.”
Erika Christner’s life was so inspired by Quiz Bowl, she’s a teacher in Enid who moderates and judges academic tournaments, including the very state tournament she competed in and won her junior year at Drummond.
“I chose to get into education because of my love for knowledge inspired by Quiz Bowl,” she said.
Cornell expressed similar sentiment. He recently graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with dual degrees in psychology and political science. He plans to pursue his master’s degree in public policy in the fall.
“I find myself wanting to learn and research more about all kinds of different disciplines, and all that is due to my time on the Drummond Academic Team,” Cornell said.
Adam Hughes commented the wide knowledge base he earned while on the team “has allowed me to connect with different people on countless subjects and topics.” Today he serves as a certified medical laboratory scientist and supervising technologist in chemistry at Stillwater Medical Center.
‘Whatever it took to win’
Since the 1950s, students in America have been challenged in knowledge recall and memory reflex. The standardized quiz-based competition — commonly known as quiz bowl, scholar bowl, academic bowl or academic team — tests players over a vast array of academic subjects.
Typically, the format consists of a moderator reading questions to players from opposing teams who attempt to score points by buzzing first with the correct answer.
Competitions throughout the nation generally feature middle school or high school students participating in local or regional events. Some students go on to compete on a university level or at trivia nights in their local community, and some famously compete on televised game shows like “Jeopardy!”
In Drummond’s case, the school system began sponsoring a Quiz Bowl team because Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) in Tonkawa was hosting a tournament that drew in nearly 40 teams from around the region.
“The students were super excited to participate in something that showcased what they knew,” said Hughes, who assumed the role of coach in 1985 after fellow teacher Jesse Ramsey ran it the inaugural year in 1984.
“I played lots of games in my social studies classes, and we did simulations and research, so it was a good fit,” she said.
Her first year the team — comprised of Russell Singleton, Randy Wagner, Danelle Vance, John Hicks, and Shaun Berkanbrach — competed at NOC with 36 other teams and placed third, bringing home the first of many trophies.
Drummond’s Quiz Bowl teams compete at district, regional, area and state events in Class A or 2A. Waynoka and Kremlin schools have offered conferences and invitationals to help small teams get ready for state tournaments.
Hughes noted that teacher Gail Bliss of Waynoka Public Schools began hosting invitationals in the 1980s, eventually being hired by OSSAA to coordinate academics for the state Quiz Bowl and make Academic Bowl a state-level competition.
“Any time an invitational came up, we were there. We won our first ever Quiz Bowl tournament in 1995,” Hughes said. “I knew there were a group of elementary students who were really willing to study and learn whatever it took to win.”
‘Drive and desire for success’That group proceeded to net Drummond’s next quiz bowl state tournament victory in 1998 — and the team kept the winning streak going 17 more times in a row.
Hughes, who handed over the reins just last year to her former student-now-teacher Bailey Miller when she retired after 43 years of teaching, said one of the toughest parts of the program is making sure they cover all the material addressed.
Smaller schools, she said, don’t always offer in-depth high school subjects like bigger schools, plus students may skip certain classes in favor of college credit. Nevertheless, Drummond Public Schools’ administration and faculty were and continue to be extremely supportive.
“A key part of continued success and excelling in our program was Joyce Singleton implementing a fifth- and sixth-grade team in 1997,” Miller said, adding Singleton still volunteers her time for the elementary students’ team even though she, too, is retired like Hughes.
Miller helms the high school team while fellow teacher Diane Pool heads up the middle school team.
Next year’s Academic Team is really young, Miller said, but she said their goal is to win another state tournament. The last time Drummond won at state was 2014.
“The players’ willingness to show up and put in the time is the biggest piece of cultivating talent. I’m impressed by their drive and desire for success,” Miller said.
Hughes is proud of all the Quiz Bowl/Academic Team players and considers them all champions.
“Everyone has contributed when we were in a tight spot. The most successful teams are the well-rounded teams,” she said. “Everyone knows their questions, and when someone stumbles, the person next to you takes your question because we need the point. They all have stories of saving the day.”
