ENID, Okla. — In 2020, Main Street Enid began a program of displaying veteran portraits on flag poles around the downtown Square during the month of November in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“It was a successful program,” said Charlet Ringwald, assistant director of Main Street Enid. “It was done during the COVID pandemic, and we had plenty of time for the project because other events had stopped.”
But this year, Main Street Enid has decided to discontinue the program due to time and personnel constraints and plans by the city and OG&E to change lighting in the downtown area, which could mean previous banners might not fit the poles.
It’s a decision that disappoints everyone involved and has some hoping for another outcome.
Dawn Muncy, of Muncy Photography, 220 W. Randolph, would like to see the program continue. Muncy donated her time and talent to the project by scanning the provided veterans’ images and designing the banners.
The 3-foot by 2-foot red, white and blue banners featured uniformed photos along with names, ranks, branches and eras of service. Pole banners were made available to the public in 2020 for $100, and banners were double-sided, with the option of including one or two veterans on a single banner. Participants who purchased a banner were able to pay $50 the next year to have them re-hung.
Muncy, whose father served in Vietnam, thought it was a good project.
“The banners were very nice and added to the downtown Square. They even kept them up another month or so,” she said.
Muncy said she would continue to do her part in the project, but someone is needed to volunteer for marketing and taking care of the details of the project, along with determining whether the banners still will work on the poles when the renovations occur through the city and physically getting them on display.
Ringwald said if that someone — or group of somones — comes forward, the program could continue, but without that organizer it will have to end for now.
“We need to have someone step up who has the manpower and the time to do this project,” she said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project can contact Muncy at (580) 233-0570 or Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
