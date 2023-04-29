ENID, Okla. — Kim Devoll earned the YWCA Woman of the Year award because of her passion for volunteer work, which began several years ago when she was employed at Dexeus Oncology office.

During that time, Devoll helped create Cropping for a Cure to raise money for American Cancer Society, and she even got her Preceptor Psi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi involved in the project.

Devoll worked 21 years in the medical field in billing before retiring to spend more time with her family, but she knew her time of volunteering and helping in the community was not at an end.

In October 2012 she began her volunteer work with Gail Wynne during the beginning of Loaves & Fishes Northwest Oklahoma food and resource center.

“I knew her, and I thought this must be a good thing,” Devoll said of Loaves and Fishes. “I did not realize how much food insecurity we had in Enid. I didn’t know.”

Her New Year’s resolution in 2013 was to get more involved with the community.

“Resolutions don’t usually work, but this one did,” Devoll said. She got involved in all facets of work at Loaves & Fishes.

“When I started helping people get their food at Loaves & Fishes, I began to realize how hard it was on some families,” Devoll said.

“I was talking to a mother about how to make a meal for her family, cooking the meat and vegetables on her stove. She didn’t have a stove.”

Devoll said it was something she never thought about, so they talked about a crockpot.

Loaves & Fishes gets food from Walmart four times a week and it goes to their warehouse.

“We get lots of food that is about to expire, so we get it out to those who need it. The meat and the produce is fresh,” Devoll said.

During the COVID pandemic, things became difficult for Loaves & Fishes. Workers and volunteers had to get food bags ready to be handed out of the window to families.

“It was a very stressful time for everyone, but we did it,” Devoll said.

She logged more than 800 hours of service during the COVID-19 pandemic alone and a total of 3,000 hours serving as treasurer, chair of the volunteer task force committee, member of the development committee and the unofficial historian.

Currently she is an emeritus board member and works two days a week, six to nine hours.

Devoll’s husband Glenn is about to retire, and they plan to spend more time with the grandchildren and traveling, especially to their home in Grove.

“I enjoy Loaves and Fishes so much; I know I’ll miss it,” she said.

Born in Woodward and a graduate of Mooreland High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Devoll also helps raise funds and awareness for Relay 4 Life, Ally’s House and Enid SPCA.

Devoll said she encourages everyone to find a way to help where they can be passionate about the work. It can be animals, the elderly or sick or just helping a neighbor, she said, adding there is something everyone can do.

Her favorite was helping the families shop. Her face lit up when she talked about listening to their stories and how much the food means to the families who have so little: The little boy who didn’t have milk for breakfast who would have it the next day. He didn’t have to cry again, and Mom was able to get what they needed, Devoll related.

“It just fills my heart,” she said.

When Devoll was named the YWCA’s Woman of the Year in 2022, she said “it was a complete surprise.”

“Everyone knew but me, even my husband who came,” she said. “It was a big honor.”

The bigger honor for Devoll, however, has been finding her passion in helping others, especially when it comes to food insecurity: Once she didn’t know, and now her heart is full.