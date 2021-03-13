ENID, Okla. — Enid’s day care centers are living with the reality of a COVID-19 world and learning to adapt.
And, while they were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic, they are getting back to pre-pandemic numbers even while dealing with new safety measures the coronavirus has wrought.
Busy Bee Day Care
With a current enrollment of 134 children, Busy Bee Day Care’s saw a drop of 25 percent in June, but when the city of Enid started to reopen, their numbers started to climb back, said Jamie Brooks, owner and director.
“We’re back to normal,” she said. “We are thriving at this facility. We’re at the maximum capacity.”
Some of the safety measures are evidence of change.
“We’re doing continuous cleaning, a lot of temperature checks and a lot of hand-washing,” Brooks said, who added that Busy Bee does not allow visitors or parents inside the facility. “We haven’t had any problems with the children. They are quite used to the temperature checks and the hand-washing. We have always been implementing the guidelines continuously throughout the day.”
The 23 staff members supervise the children within the eight-room facility. Social distancing is practiced as much as possible.
“We just try to maintain the staff in the classrooms,” Brooks said. “Sometimes it can be a challenge, but by the grace of God, we have been doing very well.”
The staff does allow the kids to go outside, weather permitting.
“They enjoy the sunshine and fresh air,” Brooks said.
Whether the children wear masks or not is up to the parents, she said.
Naptime is still observed. Everyone has his or her own cot, which are cleaned often with the sheets changed.
“We have to be careful about germs spreading,” Brooks said. “We’re giving all the glory to God. He has taken care of us. It’s been great.”
Sandbox Learning Center
The Sandbox has remained open throughout the COVID-19 crisis. None of the children attending have had the virus, owner-director Shannon Hurst said.
Parents are asked to stay in the lobby and wear masks. There are temperature checks when the parent brings the child in and the child’s hands are washed upon their arrival.
“Our biggest problem has been parents having to stay in the lobby when they come in to pick up the child,” Hurst said. “When everyone comes in, you want to make sure no one picks up any stuff or infects the kiddos.”
Sandbox has 113 children currently enrolled, Hurst aid, but at one point during the pandemic the facility was down to 20. Hurst, who has a staff of 23, was forced to shuffle shifts to “just to make it fair for everyone.”
“We have been succesful so far in holding it down,” Hurst said. “We’re sticking with our policies. We disinfect all the time, but we’re doing more so now.
“You just have to be more aware of every surface we do. We have machines spraying all (seven) rooms nightly. If someone was in quarantine, we would shut that room down and spray every surface.”
Sandbox has practiced social distance. Hurst said the facility tries to keep each child far enough apart at naptime. She said DHS regulations are followed there.
“We were ready for that,” Hurst said.
The kids go outside when the weather is nice, but the facility has had to cancel field trips, and it’s a challenge to keep the children from getting antsy and bored, Hurst said.
Sandbox is for children ages 6 weeks to 13. It is open at 5 a.m. A bus comes to the facility to transport children who are of school age.
“We made all of the changes back in April, and we have continued to run it,” Hurst said. “It’s made it hard for parents’ relationship and staff relations, but so far it’s working.”
