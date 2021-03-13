Custodians keep things running at Enid Public Schools

ENID, Okla. — Denise Wright gets up at 3 every morning to get ready to take care of who she calls her “babies” at Coolidge Elementary School.
Between the time the head custodian gets to work at 5 a.m. and the building opens at 7, Wright has unlocked the doors, turned on the lights and brought down the cafeteria tables left up from the night before.
Side benches had been taken off the tables because of COVID-19 precautions, so fewer kids could sit there for breakfast every morning from 7:30 to 8.
But the morning of March 3 was a “wackier Wednesday.”
About 150 kids — 50 more than regular — made their way in and out for pancakes and syrup, little smokies and chocolate milk and juice.
The district’s Support Professional of the Year that morning had been around the cafeteria guiding children to their chairs for breakfast or asking them to sanitize first, then wiping down each tabletop with soapy water after they leave.
“Miss Denise” was appropriately attired for the school’s Wacky Wednesday dress-up day — her blonde-brown hair colorfully hair-tied into little pigtails atop her head, an OU Sooners jacket and several pairs of inside-out basketball shorts clipped to hang off one side of her body, and one red and one white Chuck Taylor shoe on each foot. She also had on blue latex gloves, due to COVID protocol.
One boy said Wright looked “pretty wacky,” then came into the cafeteria several minutes later to show her his sweatpants were inside-out, too.
“You do look wackier!” Wright told him. “They’re wrong-side-out. I like it!”
Once they get to school in the early morning, Wright and her custodial colleagues throughout Enid Public Schools are available all day long — whenever they’re needed by any classroom, any principal. Then they’re there after school until the evening, sanitizing the buildings and getting school ready for the next day.
“Some days aren’t as eventful as others,” Wright said about her job, while putting another tied-up garbage bag into “Bertha,” her black trash cart that would hold up to a dozen bags she’d later empty after the bell rang.
Custodians ensure everything runs smoothly “behind the scenes” at all of Enid Public Schools’ 20 buildings, said Ron Garrison, director of EPS property services.
“If you’re doing your job right, nobody notices you,” Garrison said. “Now if you don’t do it right, they notice.”
Changes compounded
Wright said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last year has been different, to say the least.
“If you’d have told me 10 years ago this (pandemic) would’ve happened, I would’ve never believed it,” she said.
Instead of having three classes at lunch, one class now alternates eating lunch in their room once a week. All the students and staff have to wear masks at school except when they’re eating. Drinking fountains have been shut off, and kids instead have their own school-provided water bottles.
And Wright, who was named EPS’ Support Professional of the Year several weeks ago, has to clean a lot more — during her walks down the hallways, she’s wiping down the windowsills and door knobs, which she said kids love to touch.
Masks and the extra have helped, though, she said — fewer kids are noticeably sick at school like during breakfast or lunch, and the classrooms haven’t had to quarantine since early in the school year.
“I think though that we’re doing pretty much all we can do,” Wright said. “I’m sure there’s always more, but I just think we’re doing pretty good. There’s always something … but I just really think we’re doing really, pretty good.”
Federal COVID-related relief funding will refund more than $1.5 million in EPS’ expenses for machines, disinfectants, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other pandemic-related purchases for students and staff.
The district this year has received additional cleaning supplies from local janitorial equipment supplier Cintas, which provided hand-sanitizing stations that cost nearly $19,000, according to district finance reports.
Hand-sanitizer and dispensers from another local supplier, Jenkins & Price, cost EPS an additional $56,000.
EPS spent $130,104 for at least two cloth face masks given to students and staff, along with nearly $5,500 for higher-grade N-95 and KN-95 masks.
Another purchase was for disinfectant fog machines, which staff from a contracted cleaning agency activate every night at half a dozen schools.
EPS can’t afford to employ substitute custodians, district CFO Sam Robinson said — if one is absent, the other custodians have to pick up the workload.
So following a custodian shortage in summer 2018, the district contracted with local Universal Management and Maintenance, whose staff come in to clean at night at Enid High School; Coolidge, Adams and Hayes elementary schools; Fowler Early Childhood Center; and the district administrative services building, Robinson said.
Universal then began additional work last summer during the pandemic, including turning on the fog machines in every classroom.
“They have been able to provide a cost savings to the district while at the same time providing consistent quality cleaning services,” Robinson said in an email.
Allowing ‘a little leeway’
In addition to Universal, around 50 students perform regular custodial duties for the high school’s work-study program.
Depending on the hour, between one to eight students will clean the cafeteria after EHS’ several lunch periods, program coordinator Ashley Epps said.
Epps said this program began before she came to the high school in 2011, predating the pandemic or the Universal contract.
Michael Vaughan, a senior at EHS, has been in the program for almost three years and started getting paid $7.25 an hour when he turned 16. Michael and other classmates sweep, mop, move tables and chairs, take out trash and clean dishes, among other regular custodial duties. Some students also serve food or handle cash registers.
“(We) help the janitors and help everybody else around us and cut them a little leeway,” Vaughan said. “I’m helping other people help around here while other people are doing their stuff.”
The high school’s custodian supervisor, Marvin Ratzlaff, has a lot of ground to cover to do his stuff.
Ratzlaff walks about 15,000 steps a day to check the status of the EHS building’s three floors and its numerous sub-areas like the cafeteria and the new gym.
It’s a lot more walking — and a lot more responsibility — than when he previously worked at Monroe two years before, he said, near the end of his work day on March 3.
A boy’s locker/shower room had flooded the day before, after someone stuffed a shirt down the toilet and let it flood, so he was still taking calls on the water still filling the entire room.
“Some of them are really nice,” he said of the students, “not the ones who are causing trouble.”
Along with this day-to-day responsibility, he also checks the work of his evening staff and the Universal cleaning crew, while his staff cleans every EHS bathroom once an hour.
Ratzlaff only just started back to work during the February polar vortex weather. After getting COVID in December, he contracted double pneumonia. His doctor said he came close to going on a ventilator.
Three months later, he was back to climbing stairs and doing the rounds.
“This is like my second full week back. Doing steps, it wears me out … I do that for a while, then I’ll do elevators … like, ‘no more,’” he said, laughing as he scanned his badge for the lift.