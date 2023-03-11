ENID, Okla. — If you’re looking for something to do this week, perhaps you should consider visiting the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center (CSRHC), 507 S. 4th.
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, this Enid museum — not too far from downtown — offers ways to discover the past, learn about other cultures, get inspired and be connected to the community.
In addition to five state-of-the-art galleries on the history and development of the Cherokee Strip region, CSRHC hosts three or four exhibitions every year that stay for one to three months in the special exhibit space on the north side of the building called the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation Gallery.
“We are able to explore topics beyond the permanent history exhibits (at CSRHC) about the culture of Northwest Oklahoma,” said museum director Jake Krumwiede. He said they secure exhibits that are traveling the nation or draw from the permanent collection to create their own exhibits. Art shows are sometimes held in this space as well.
The current exhibition on display, “Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,” closes Thursday, March 16, 2023, and is through ExhibitsUSA, which sends more than 25 exhibitions on tour to more than 100 Enid-sized cities each year.
“Imprinting the West” features 48 hand-colored engravings and lithographs that explore the depictions and the influence artists had on the perception of the Wild West.
“It was before photography,” Krumwiede said. “This was the only view back East of the West.” The printed imagery, as seen in this exhibition, played a role in the dissemination of knowledge and understanding about the West and those who inhabited it.
“It was the lens of how people saw the West,” Krumwiede said, whether that was good or bad.
While westward expansion was one of the most transformational elements in American life throughout the 19th Century, “it was not free of its own problems,” Krumwiede explained.
He said not everyone agreed with the idea of manifest destiny, “that it was God’s divine plan for the United States to occupy the land from sea to shining sea.”
The point of bringing “Imprinting the West” to the Heritage Center is “to remind us that the land wasn’t unoccupied. The wagons (which are part of CSRHC’s permanent collection) stand in contrast to the (exhibition) images,” Krumwiede said. “It’s a complicated subject, but it’s important to know the history of the land, the land rights, the land ownership, the land usage.”
Many of the indigenous people portrayed by the artists were forcibly removed from their native lands and relocated to Oklahoma Territory. And the Land Run of the Cherokee Strip coincided with that movement.
Krumwiede said the next exhibition to fill the temporary exhibit space will be one created locally through CSRHC, a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, called “Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma.”
It will feature regional photographs by noted Enid photographers Mike Klemme and Wess Gray, with historic photographers William S. Prettyman and Richard “Dick” McConkey, and former Enid News & Eagle photographer William “Bill” Edson. The exhibit will cover the Cherokee Strip Land Run through the 1930s and then jump to modern era images of Northwest Oklahoma. “Frozen in Time” will open March 28 and remain until April 29.
The exhibit will then be followed by “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II,” presented by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. It begins May 9 and will stay at CSRHC for the summer.
“We try not to have too much downtime between installs,” Krumwiede said.
Previous temporary exhibit topics have covered the American bison, orphan trains, daily lives of working American immigrants and early clothing textiles during the Depression era.
To learn more about the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, go to csrhc.org or call (580) 237-1907.
