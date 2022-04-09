Cronkhite quote ❝God loves you where you are and on the way to where you are going.❞ Kelly Cronkhite, pastor, Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church

ENID, Okla. — If you are a cowboy or a cowgirl busy on the weekend going to a rodeo or working cattle from horseback and unable to make it to church, there’s a place just for you, or for most anyone.

It’s called the Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church, and the motto is “come as you are,” because it’s held in Enid Livestock Market, a cattle sale barn west of Enid.

Every Tuesday night for nearly 20 years there’s been a service offered at the barn for people to meet God and connect with others. A man named Dan O’Daniel first started the church when he saw a need for rodeo cowboys and busy country people to have a place to go to church. It continues today with pastor Kelly Cronkhite.

The mission of the Cowboy Church is to reach, teach and to help people grow in the ways of God.

“Cowboy Church is a place you can go and feel good connecting with God and others,” Cronkhite said. “I have a calling to reach people who haven’t found a place.”

‘A calling from God’

Cronkhite grew up in a Christian home on a ranch near Roman Nose State Park near Watonga. Some of the park originally was family land, he said. He started as a youngster in the church helping where he could, first as a Sunday school teacher and later filling in for the pastor.

The charismatic movement of the time led them elsewhere, and they focused on the word of God in small towns around Enid, like Meno and later in the Nash area. He met his wife, Sue Summers, at Jet-Nash and they moved to Stillwater to go to college and a new church home.

“We feel like God called us there. We prayed about it, opened the yellow pages and the first church listed is where we went.”

Cronkhite became the youth minister at the church there until God called him to another church is Russellville, Ark. He was hired as an associate minister, giving him the opportunity to perform marriages, funerals and other church leadership roles.

He feels his journey to these churches gave him valuable apprenticeships that have helped his various missions. He is nondenominational and focuses on Christ and being steadfast to the word. In addition to serving at Cowboy Church, Cronkhite is the pastor of a non-denominational church in Carrier that meets at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

“I’ve always had a calling from God,” Cronkhite said.

The COVID pandemic the last few years has had an affect on the Cowboy Church, like it has most places of gathering, he said.

“It has created a drop in attendance, but there has been an increase in everything we do online. We are an old church, and we lost a few to the virus and other things, but it’s getting better.”

Cronkhite’s Facebook platform, High Call Ministries, includes daily Bible study and encouragement.

Cronkhite said he is aware of all the noise in the world today but continues to focus on his calling and the word of God.

“I have three siblings, one who lives here, a brother who lives in Los Angeles and a sister in Seattle. We have different views on a few things, and we talk about it, but it does not interfere with our relationships.

He also has four children, ages 18 to 30, living in such places as Boulder, Colo., and New York City.

“God loves you where you are and on the way to where you are going,” he said.

Finding your place

And you never know when and how that moment will happen.

Whitney Unruh, administrative assistant and media coordinator for Cowboy Church, met Cronkhite through a dog.

Cronkhite had a dog to re-home, and they took Jima to be their new pet. It was six months before she saw him again.

“My husband and I hit rock bottom, and we decided we should get back to having God in our life,” she said.

Unruh keeps busy with helping at the church and taking care of her two kids, ages 4 and 5 weeks old.

“Don’t forget our mission is to reach people, to teach them about God and to help them grow in the word,” she said.

The Chisholm Cowboy Church meets at the sale barn, 11802 W. Garriott at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Being a cowboy isn’t a prerequisite to come, Cronkhite said.

“This is good place to come if you haven’t found your place.”