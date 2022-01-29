ENID, Okla. — Almost two years have passed since COVID-19 was first detected in Oklahoma and in Garfield County.
Since then, total COVID-19 cases in the state are nearing one million and, most recently, the omicron surge sent active cases up to more than 100,000 at one point.
Maggie Jackson, interim regional administrative director, said scientists are discussing the possibilities of how and when COVID-19 might become endemic, though she said it’s hard to predict how the virus will play out — which is why COVID-19 might be a long-term fight.
“What we have now is still this virus that is mutating quickly and is still unpredictable,” she said. “I think everybody is looking toward the future of like, ‘When is this going to become routine?’ At this point, it’s still mutating in ways that we don’t know.”
‘One step backward’
When new variants of COVID-19 pop up and create surges, seen late last summer with the delta variant and in January with the omicron variant, the coronavirus can be difficult to combat and predict.
The likelihood of herd immunity also changes with new variants, she said. COVID-19 cases began declining last year, but the delta variant, which was more transmissible than the alpha variant, created a new threshold and situation.
“I know that’s frustrating for people for that to not have been resolved last year,” Jackson said. “Either through vaccination and boosters or through your exposure to the new variants, we will achieve ... it’s basically coming in waves ... like a few steps forward and then one step backward.”
‘Watching what’s happening’
With time, though, some patterns are emerging. There now have been two surges around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which is something that can potentially be expected in the future.
Being a more rural area, and away from metropolitan cities, Jackson said, helps predict when a surge in COVID-19 cases might happen.
“We do have some benefit of at least watching what’s happening in larger cities, and then we can be a little more prepared for what will come our way,” she said. “We typically have a lag, and then we catch up.”
Garfield County Health Department has a few plans to fight COVID-19 long-term. For many years, GCHD has had the public health emergency preparedness grant, and the local emergency response coordinator has been tasked with plans to respond to public health emergencies — a role in which the department will continue to invest in into the future, Jackson said.
She also said GCHD is seeking to invest in the ability to store personal protective equipment and supplies.
“We are hoping to invest in our facilities in the future so that we could better accommodate things like large testing events and large vaccination clinics,” she said.
‘Reach people where they’re at’
In the past almost two years, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said Garfield County Health Department has done several things, including conducting COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and case investigations.
Since COVID-19 vaccines have become available, GCHD has held vaccination clinics and distributed the vaccines to its other partners. The department made use of its mobile vaccination units, too. Jackson said since October, GCHD has administered 700 vaccines at 30 different events.
“That represents 700 people that might not have had access or … had the time to come to an appointment at the Health Department,” she said. “Our goal has been to reach people where they’re at, and I’m so proud of that effort.”
As of Jan. 11, GCHD had given out 39,355 COVID-19 vaccines, excluding the mobile unit vaccinations, and more than half of Garfield County residents ages 5 and older have been vaccinated.
All of the undertakings have given GCHD opportunities to learn.
“There’ve been mistakes along the way … but, logistically, we’ve gotten better at so many things when it comes to distribution, administering vaccines and testing,” Jackson said. “I think one of the biggest things we’ve learned is how to pivot our services and be more flexible and ready to respond.”
Information on COVID-19 will continue to change, but, in the meantime, Jackson said GCHD will continue to encourage people to protect their vulnerable family members and take precautions such as wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated.
“We’ll continue to try to be that trustworthy voice for that information ... and be a resource,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.