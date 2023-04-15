ENID, Okla. — Making Oklahoma a healthy place to live through a variety of services is a priority for area county health department employees.

That’s why staff for Oklahoma State Department of Health’s District 2 are focusing on infrastructure and services that haven’t received as much attention since COVID-19.

Maggie Jackson, regional area director for District 2, which includes Garfield County, said more individuals are going to the Garfield County Health Department for services non-related to COVID-19, such as family-planning services, immunizations and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program.

In 2022, GCHD saw nearly 11,000 patients, which is a similar volume to pre-COVID-19 operations, Jackson said.

“We are thankful people are coming back into the clinic,” she said. “People are better able to come and be together and be in the clinic, and we’re able to see them safely.”

Impacts of COVID-19, switching focus

COVID-19 is moving into an endemic phase, meaning the virus is within the community on a more regular, seasonal basis, Jackson said, and that the Health Department will continue testing and vaccinating for it.

The impact of COVID-19, Jackson said, has made GCHD staff more flexible and ready to respond to events, since they have had a lot of “on-the-job training;” helped public health be more proactive; and brought health disparities to light.

District 2’s Mo

bile Wellness Unit has strengthened due to COVID-19, she said, as staff have traveled to various communities to provide services such as influenza or COVID-19 vaccines, fluoride varnish, WIC enrollment, basic primary care screenings, blood pressure checks and physicals.

And travel can be extensive, as in addition to Garfield County District 2 covers Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties.

Jackson said because public health personnel were focused on the COVID-19 pandemic response, a few infrastructure improvements had been delayed. But recently, Kingfisher County Health Department moved to a new building, and Grant County will start construction soon on a new facility.

“We’re thankful to be back into taking care of our infrastructure,” Jackson said.

Ensuring healthy conditions for all

Services-wise in Garfield County, a social worker is now at GCHD, and pediatric audiology screenings are being offered, with GCHD “the hub” for that in District 2.

GCHD also has brought back the Children First program, which is currently full, Jackson said, but the local department is looking at hiring another nurse that could add more clients.

Children First, said Diana Hernandez, public information officer, serves women in their first pregnancies. A nurse will visit and identify any needs for the women or their children until the baby turns 2 years old.

“There’s been a lot of positive feedback because it helps the moms identify goals and then aim toward reaching those goals,” Hernandez said. “It’s an empowering program.”

GCHD also serves the area community through SoonerStart, which is Oklahoma’s early intervention program designed to meet the needs of families with children up to 3 years old with developmental delays and/or disabilities.

Hernandez said lead-testing is offered, as well, and those enrolled in WIC — GCHD’s largest program — have access to a lactation consultant and a registered dietitian.

A car seat program is offered, by appointment, and multi-language assistance is provided to “meet clients where they’re most comfortable communicating,” Hernandez said.

GCHD also has a drug overdose prevention coordinator whose priorities, Jackson said, are life-skills training for elementary-age children and mental health training for law enforcement.

Jackson also added that GCHD offers testing for sexually transmitted diseases and infections and HIV, emphasizing testing for syphilis because there’s an increase locally.

GCHD does communicable disease investigations, including for tuberculosis, and District 2’s TB Team was nominated by the Center for Disease Control.

The consumer protection service at GCHD monitors food licenses, and GCHD is having a “pool school” April 26, 2023, for operating spas and public swimming pools.

“We exist to ensure the conditions for all Oklahomans to be healthy,” Jackson said. “We, hopefully, are a reason that Garfield County can continue to be a healthy place to live.”

“Families are the backbone of society,” Hernandez added, “so public health partnering with families through these programs and services ensures a healthy community and success and prosperity for everyone.”