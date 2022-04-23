ENID, Okla. — The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma exceeded its $750,000 fundraising goal by more than $100,000 during the 2021-22 campaign, with contributions totaling $867,872, according to executive director and CEO Dan Schiedel.
A major push behind that is the organization’s Leadership Giving Society, which is made up of major donors.
It is broken down into five categories — Tocqueville for those who contribute $10,000 or more; Pillars Club for those donating $5,000 to $9,999.99; Gold, $2,500 to 4,999; Silver, $1,000 to $2,499; and Bronze, $500 to $999.
Thirteen corporations, businesses and individuals were part of the Tocqueville group, which Schiedel said has had “pretty steady’’ representation over the years.
When Schiedel came to Enid five years ago, contributions from various employee campaigns made up about 70% of the funds raised.
He estimates now that anywhere from 40% and above come from major donors.
“I would say major donors do make a big difference in us making our goal every year,’’ Schiedel said.
The United Way sends out letters — usually at the end of July — to those donors asking for a pledge or a donation toward the coming campaign, which normally runs from Aug. 15 to the end of October.
“They help us raise awareness and money for the campaign, Schiedel said.
The United Way has a prime rib dinner for those Pillars anytime from mid- to late-August at the Groendyke Lodge. Schiedel said he talks to them about the impact of the money they raise.
One part of a strategic campaign is to expand the base of the society, targeting communities such as Kingfisher, Alva and Fairview.
“What it is,” he said, “is a celebration and a thank you to our major donors who make a big difference in our campaign. We have a lot of good folks in our community that make a big difference.”
New donor base
Schiedel’s goal is to raise diversity in the United Way donor base.
Major donors come from all walks of life, from fields that include but are not limited to banking, oil and gas, the arts, agriculture, health and media organizations, he said.
“They are investing back into our community through the United Way,’’ Schiedel said.
United Way takes those investments and gives back through its member agencies to provide services to communities in Northwest Oklahoma and their residents.
Finding funding sources is a major goal of the United Way board.
The campaign chairs on the board of directors visit with business owners to help with campaign contributions, Schiedel said.
“They have helped us find new donors the last couple of campaigns,’’ he said. “There have been some new donors that have gone into the fold that have been supporting us since.’’
Contributions can be made regularly through payroll deductions that make it easier for some in the area do their part on a regular basis.
Finding their footing
Schiedel is looking at a few different ways to develop the needed diversity that not only will provide key funding to critical programs but also help new leaders find footing in Enid and area communities.
The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is looking to develop a legacy giving program in which longtime donors can look at future investments and options. Schiedel talks to them about the longterm impact of such donations.
His main concern is that a number of major donors may not be around for another five to 20 years.
“Investing in that future planning is the wise thing for a non-profit to do,’’ he said.
“We’re doing what we can to cultivate new donors and to get a different group involved with the United Way,’’ Schiedel said. “We had meetings with Vance Air Force Base to get them more involved. We have met with the Enid Young Professionals to get them more involved.”
Emerging leaders
Schiedel works closely with the Enid Young Professionals to develop an Emerging Leaders program to encourage young adults — 40 and younger — to become the next generation of United Way leaders by engaging them with peers, encouraging leadership growth and exposing individuals to volunteer opportunities.
“We want them more engaged,’’ Schiedel said. “We’re trying to be more diverse on our board whether its age, gender or race. We’re trying to look at what the future leadership is going to look like for the organization as we try to evolve and continue to operate the next five to 10 years.
“We have to eventually replace the folks that are getting older. We need younger people to come in and do this job. We haven’t launched the Emerging Leaders, but we’re trying to get emerging leaders on our board, which is a start. We’re trying to look at a board makeup that will make sure that we have the best representation among the community as best as possible.’’
Schiedel said the Enid area is changing culturally, and the United Way has to be more diverse to do a better job of serving everyone.
Schiedel said Enid Young Professionals “are always looking for good talent and smart minds and quick-witted people that I think can help the United Way make an impact in the community.’’
‘Right group of leaders’
A Women’s Leadership Society, something already launched by the United Way of Central Oklahoma, is another program under development, Schiedel said.
“It just takes time to find the right group of leaders in those different groups to get them engaged. This year is focused on building our future and endowment and marketing and connecting donors to our community.”
The Women’s Leadership is part of a three-year plan that is “mainly a marketing outreaching and doing a better job of connecting with donors and businesses that support the United Way. That’s our primary issue this year.’’
He notes there are more women business leaders and owners. His executive assistant Kim Pendergraft is “the right arm of this place.’’
Community outreach
The United Way’s fundraisers — golf tournament, chili cook, bacon bash — have been effective, Schiedel said. The agency also works to get the word out about outreach in the community. United Way has been more involved with Dental Health Day and is ramping up its Day of Kindness event in November. Recently the United Way was involved with Super Hero Saturday at Stride Bank Center.
“All the different things that we do gets people more involved and understanding the impact and the need for the United Way,” Schiedel said. “You get people involved, and they bring their friends in and they get more engaged. We’re looking at younger married couples that are doing fairly well in life to be able to help others where we’re heading.’’
About communities
Schiedel has had zoom conferences with Kingfisher, Alva, Woodward and Fairview to explain donation options and expand the base.
The United Way officially changed its name to the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma to show its work isn’t exclusively in Enid. There are now two board members from Kingfisher and one each from Fairview and Alva.
Schiedel said it has been a challenge trying to find future leaders and organizations, telling them how great a fit the United Way would be for their communities.
“Our mission is to reach out and focus on health, education and stability ... it’s all about community and people,” he said, adding that he makes it a point to tell of the purpose behind the machinations.
“I just want to make sure that we have great leaders like yourself in the next generation that is going to take over, and you know where we’re coming from and where we’re at.
“We’re going to have to step up about being the next leaders and take us to where we need to be.’’