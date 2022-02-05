On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community: ALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STORIES On the path forward 2022: Building a resilient community is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays…

ENID, Okla. — Retail development in Enid has had its highs and lows in the past few years, but city leaders say confidence in the local economy is evidenced by an uptick in revenue.

“We are showing things are up,” Gilbert said. “I think there is confidence in the economy here in Enid, Oklahoma. It also helps that there has been a lot of government payments that have been distributed, that is maybe putting more disposable income into people’s pockets.”

Lisa Powell, executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, said she is impressed the numbers have continued to increase through 2020 and into 2021.

She expects Enid will continue to see that same outcome as the city continues to add retailers and restaurants.

“The strength of our retail sales speaks to the strength and size of our economy,” Powell said. “We are a lot more than the 55,000 people who live here. We support a large trade area west and north of here, for people who come to shop and go to our hospitals. That’s what makes Enid the regional hub for northwest Oklahoma.”

In 2021, many areas of Enid saw growth as new and existing businesses expanded.

“We had several new retailers and restaurants open with the new Jiffy Trip, Bricktown Brewery, Five Below, Tommy’s, DaVinci’s Central, Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Co. and others,” said Gilbert. “Also Christmas sales were strong compared to 2020 and The One events downtown with the Enid Lights Up the Plains, all clearly helped boost sales tax for the city.”

In the last few years, The District at Cleveland and Garriott has been developed to include a bank under construction, a gas station and two restaurants — Colton’s Steak House and Hideway Pizza, which recently opened.

The latest figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission released in January, which reflect revenue totals from November, show Enid’s sales tax revenue was $3,244,717.09. That compares to $2,921,850.38 at the same time last year.

In Garfield County, net sales tax revenue is up as well. In January 2021, revenue from November’s county sales tax, alone, was reported at $294,565.39 in January 2022, compared to $262,596.39 in January 2021.

Sales tax numbers that will be released later in February are expected to trend upward, reflecting holiday spending activities in December, officials said. Enid’s sales tax rate remains at 9.1%, with 4.5% going to the state of Oklahoma, 4.25% to the city and .35% to the county, according city of Enid officials.