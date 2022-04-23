Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 149 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN CLEVELAND GRADY KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA PAYNE POTTAWATOMIE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA GARVIN JEFFERSON STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, BLACKWELL, BLANCHARD, CHANDLER, CHICKASHA, CONCHO, DAVENPORT, DUNCAN, EL RENO, ENID, FREDERICK, GUTHRIE, HENNESSEY, HINTON, KINGFISHER, LAMONT, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MEDFORD, MEEKER, MOORE, MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKARCHE, OKLAHOMA CITY, PAULS VALLEY, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, PRAGUE, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SHAWNEE, STILLWATER, STROUD, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, WAKITA, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WELLSTON, WYNNEWOOD, AND YUKON.