ENID, Okla. — When it comes to curriculum, Oklahoma Bible Academy staff make sure students are not only learning what’s inside the classroom but are stepping out into their community as well.
Service hours are part of OBA’s Bible curriculum beginning in the ninth grade, according to OBA officials, and each year, more hours are required.
“If you don’t complete (your service hours), it’s about 10 or 20 points off," said OBA sophomore Ian Easton. 'I’m actually not sure how many, because the focus really is on encouraging us to serve more than about being graded for it."
Senior Blake Miller echoed the sentiment.
“It’s a requirement of the school, but the mindset is to have the attitude of a servant,” he said.
While a certain number of hours is required each year, the focus remains on developing students’ character and a heart for service, Miller said. Service projects vary greatly, as students are able to choose where they serve.
“It’s nice that you can finish your hours in the summer,” Miller said. “I usually have all of my hours finished before the school year starts.”
As a senior, Miller has accumulated quite a few hours over the years, serving in his church, at various summer camps and helping during a training at Autry Technology Center.
Other popular avenues for service are vacation Bible schools and summer camps, but students get creative with serving in places that pique their interest most. For example, Easton said his favorite service project was at the Enter His Gates summer camp, located near Fairmont.
“I got to help out with the kids fishing,” Easton said. “It’s fun to see how excited they are.”
OBA Sophomore Nick Boeckman also has been creative in using his hours. When an elderly man moved into an assisted living residence, Boeckman received service hours by stepping up and caring for this man’s lawn.
As the 2021-22 school year winds down, seniors are wrapping up their service hours, others are continuing to accrue their hours and incoming freshmen are looking to begin. Those with an opportunity for OBA students to serve can contact the office at (580) 242-4104 or email oba@oklahomabible.com. Residents can stay up-to-date with student projects by following the school’s official Facebook and Instagram pages www.facebook.com/OklahomaBibleAcademy or www.instagram.com/OklahomaBibleAcademy.
Oklahoma Bible Academy is a private middle and secondary school that maintains a mission of integrating God’s word into every aspect of life and learning to present a biblical worldview to each student and equip them for God’s purpose in their life. For information, go to www.oklahomabible.com.