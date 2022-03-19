ENID, Okla. — Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that is an official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. In layman’s terms, that means students known as cadets and adults known as senior members voluntarily answer the call to help in their communities and state.
“CAP serves in a lot of capacities,” said CAP Capt. Brooke Erikson, assistant public affairs officer for the CAP Oklahoma Wing and aerial photographer for the Enid Composite Squadron.
Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters and Operations Center are located at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. There are 52 wings, which are in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and each wing is comprised of several squadrons. The Oklahoma Wing has 16 squadrons and is based out of Tinker Air Force Base.
The people and the missions
The Enid Composite Squadron (OK110) meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the third floor at Emerson Middle School, 700 W. Elm. Composite squadrons are a mix of cadets and senior members, primarily aimed at advancing cadets through the program.
At present, Enid Composite Squadron has 47 members, with 20 cadets hailing from Enid and Chisholm public schools and 27 senior members ranging in age from their 20s to 60s. Many of the senior members are active duty or retired military, but members don’t have to affiliated with the military to join.
Erikson said no one knows for sure how Enid’s squadron began, only that a sergeant stationed at Vance Air Force Base formed it in the 1980s and fashioned the squadron patch from that of the 71st Operation Support Squadron known as the Ghostriders.
Enid’s former squadron commander CAP Maj. Rick Fox, who currently serves as the senior member deputy commander, oversaw the local Civil Air Patrol for 13 years.
He came to Enid in 1995, having transitioned from active duty to civilian, and has been a SIM instructor at Vance Air Force Base since. He previously trained as a student pilot at Vance and was a T-37 instructor at Vance in between flying B-52s.
While Fox had a commercial pilot’s license, he didn’t have a private pilot’s license, so he obtained one in 2000 so he could fly single-engine aircraft for CAP. He stopped piloting 10 years ago; now he just rides with the air crew on search and rescue (SAR) missions for missing persons and downed aircraft.
“It’s the people, and it’s the missions,” Fox said as to why he joined and stayed with CAP as a senior member.
He added “kudos to the city of Enid and Enid Public Schools for providing the facility” for CAP to meet locally. Fox said despite Civil Air Patrol being a strategic partner of the Total Force, much like the National Guard, CAP cadets don’t automatically have access to military installations or have military benefits.
There are, however, many benefits to joining the Civil Air Patrol.
Showing initiative
Students between ages 12 and 20 learn leadership, aerospace, physical fitness and character development during after-school meetings. They are offered opportunities
to fly, drill, go on emergency service missions and participate in local, regional and national activities.
CAP also sponsors the Cadet Wings program, a U.S. Air Force-funded pilot shortage initiative that identifies potential young flyers within CAP and provides them with flight training to earn private pilot certificates.
There is no obligation for cadets to join any branch of the military after high school; but those who do choose to enlist in the Air Force, Army or Coast Guard may be eligible for higher pay grades.
“CAP shows initiative,” Fox commented, because students go above and beyond their usual school activities when they are involved in CAP. And if they stick with it long-term in “their quest for excellence” and achieve certain levels as cadets, they are looked upon very favorably by the military when they apply, Fox added. CAP members make up nearly 10 percent of U.S. Air Force Academy classes.
CAP cadet Kal-El Hooper specifically joined when he was in sixth grade because he saw Civil Air Patrol as his “ticket into the military.” The Enid High School teen said the lifestyle, the formation, the order, the uniform — it all draws him and gives him clarity. He has embraced every minute and is looking to join the Marines when he graduates in 2025.
“My motivation comes from CAP,” Hooper said.
Making a difference
For senior member CAP 1st Lt. Tanner Mackall, being a cadet in Ohio prepped him for military life and opened the doors for him to get a full ride to college and then go straight into active duty last fall with the Air Force. Vance Air Force Base is his first duty station.
While he waits to enter the pilot training pipeline, he works as a “casual” in the 71st Wing Safety office. Mackall’s goal is to eventually fly C-17s, the large transport aircraft, hopefully out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
In the meantime, Mackall does the orientation flights with the Enid cadets and is pursuing CAP instructor training. He strongly recommends adults join the Civil Air Patrol because it is rewarding.
“Make a difference in the youth of America,” Mackall said. “It’s powerful to see the smiles.”
A good fit
Emergency service missions are what initially drew senior member CAP 2nd Lt. Luis Anguiano last summer. The retired Air Force master sergeant served in logistics transport, inventory and base supply for 24 years, so SAR missions seemed a good fit.
CAP emergency services include:
• Search and rescue crews in the air and on the ground to help find missing persons or downed aircraft.
• Aerial photography for homeland security and disaster relief.
• Transport and delivery of time-sensitive medical materials, blood products and body tissue, as well as coronavirus-related support such as personal protective equipment, lab test samples and vaccines.
• Staffing for emergency operations centers and blood drives during the pandemic.
• Communications support,
• Assisting law enforcement with the war on drugs.
• Low level route surveys for the Air Force,
“This is the best kept secret,” Anguiano said jokingly, adding he’d rather it wasn’t a secret.
He and his wife, Regina, previously owned Kick N Fit Karate martial arts studio in Enid and together decided to redirect their energies into mentoring cadets and helping them flourish.
In fact, Regina Anguiano also teaches aerospace education at Chisholm High School. Aerospace education is meant to generate interest in STEM careers through aviation-, space-, and technology-focused activities. CAP provides more than 40 free STEM kits and programs associated with astronomy, flight simulation, model and remote-controlled aircraft, robotics, rocketry, weather, hydraulic engineering and computer programming.
CAP also offers aerospace support for educational conferences and workshops, along with grants and college credit for senior members.
Origins of CAP
The idea of Civil Air Patrol was born in 1936 when a World War I aviator in New Jersey began envisioning how to mobilize America’s civilian aviators for national defense. His dream came true six days before the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 when CAP’s national headquarters officially opened its doors. At the time, civilian volunteers in privately owned planes armed with bombs patrolled America’s coastline, serving as the eyes and ears of the nation’s skies.
While CAP cadets and senior members no longer do armed patrols today, the core mission of CAP is the same: support America’s communities with emergency response through air and ground services, develop youth through the cadet program and educate the community about aerospace.
