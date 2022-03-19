City's longtime military liaison doing his part to continue Vance's changing mission

ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s mission has changed since the community first banded together to prevent Vance Air Force Base’s potential closure nearly 30 years ago, its longtime military liaison says.
Since the mid-1990s, the city has moved from the worst base in the state to near — or at — the top, said Mike Cooper, the liaison to Enid’s 13-member public trust authority that supports base affairs.
Vance has added a consolidated engineering complex, a logistic complex, a new hangar, a new runway and roads and a physical fitness center, Cooper said, since the Department of Defense’s rounds of the Base Realignment and Closure process came close to shutting Vance starting in 1995.
“We’ve virtually eliminated all World War II-old facilities,” he said. “We fought to keep the thing — when something’s so important to you … it just has a lot of meaning.”
Saving the base, community
Efforts to keep Vance open from 1995 to 2005 were dually focused on improving Vance’s quality of life and its outdated infrastructure, Cooper said.
Now, he said, the city and Vance are focused on increasing mission capability, reducing costs and improving resiliency.
“Money is hard to come by nowadays,” he said. “We’ve always done everything we can to help them increase mission capability and reduce costs.”
Cooper said no one in the city was paying any attention when the Department of Defense’s first two BRAC rounds took place in 1988 and 1991.
But he said things got serious by 1993, as base counts had dwindled nationwide. The city created Vance Development Authority to spend money on needed projects around the base, such as buying land or building new roads.
VDA members come from various designated sectors in the Enid community, including city hall, schools, businesses and hospitals.
As both the largest employer in the region and one with the highest per-capita income jobs, Vance plays a key role to Northwest Oklahoma, Cooper said.
An impact study ahead of the 1995 BRAC round indicated that 30,000 people — half of Garfield County’s population — would immediately leave if Vance were closed, he said.
“When you close (a base), it’s going to be devastating,” Cooper said.
Wide-open spaces
Leading up to and after the ‘95 round, he and other members went to the federal BRAC library to get what he called “a big binder of books” to conduct a comparative analysis on Vance and other bases.
“Literally, I had (the binder) out on my back patio and one page at a time did our own analysis of what our own strengths and weaknesses were, compared to our (state’s) other bases,” Cooper said.
Besides having poor infrastructure, he said, Vance’s biggest weakness was that it had no acreage to expand. Other regional bases, though, already had 250-300 acres available for expansion.
So the first thing the authority did was purchase about 150 acres at the front of the east gate, then another 130 acres in front of the west gate, along with 12 1/2 on the base’s southeast corner for environmental purposes — all of which the VDA proffered to the Air Force after the 1995 BRAC.
Airspace is the most valuable asset for an Air Force base, so Cooper also has worked to protect military flight zones in Northwest Oklahoma and the rest of the state, as wind turbine farms and other possible, sky-high impediments have grown in popularity.
“If we lost our airspace, we lose our base,” he said.
In the late-2010s, Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission — of which Cooper was chairman — lobbied for twin bills protecting military airspace from wind farm development that passed the state Legislature in 2018 and 2019.
With the Department of Defense, OSMPC also had the wind energy company NextEra halt development of a wind farm along an Air Force route in Hinton, plans for which were later withdrawn.
Keeping it localA $4 million-plus readiness package for infrastructure improvements at Enid Woodring Regional Airport is meant to also serve the base’s needs, Cooper said.
The south ramp runway expansion at Woodring would effectively provide Vance a fourth runway for student pilots flying T-38s for high-speed flight exercises.
The runway would save Vance “a ton of money” on fuel costs, Cooper said, because students only have to go 4-5 miles rather than to airports in Wichita, Kan., or Oklahoma City.
“I know, because of all the analyses I’ve done on other facilities, that no one else has that (auxiliary runway),” he said.
Woodring also built a joint-use hangar to give additional space to both military and public aircraft.
A planned time-work display station, estimated at about $1 million, would allow the two locations’ radars to work together.
Living conditions
Meanwhile, repair of the base’s current dormitories — in the works for two and a half years between the city and Vance — has stalled in recent months.
The city had intended to work with Vance to construct a new 100-bed dormitory on base. But thanks to longtime U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act included funding provisions on repair or replacement of the aging dormitories, some of which are more than 50 years old.
The dorms have been remodeled three times since Cooper has been in Enid, he said.
“It just needs to be better, because if you go in one, you’d hate to live in that size yourself, let alone be with someone,” he said about the rooms in the building. “They’re about as nice as they can be for something that old that’s been remodeled three times.”
But all reporting services have to be reported to the congressional budget office, which denied the request for funding estimate reasons.
With the NDAA, services are getting report together to get to Congress for federal approval.
Congress likely will identify a program much like the way they identify projects like the replacement of schools on bases. Cooper said legislators would do a study and find out totals before appropriating money over a 10-year period.
He said he expects he may hear something on that congressional report before the end of the year.
Playing his partCooper has been liaison for the city for 12 to 15 years, regularly advising the Vance Development Authority and the Enid City Commission on military goings-on in Washington, Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
His contract with the VDA is $120,000 a year, plus travel expenses to D.C. and Oklahoma City, Gilbert said.
“(Cooper’s) been instrumental in helping to bring in lots of funding dollars to help on projects,” he said. “He’s invaluable, in my opinion.”
His family has served in the armed forces since the Revolutionary War, but Cooper himself never served, having graduated high school shortly after the Vietnam War ended. Aside from legislative lobbying, his professional career has been with Bell Telephone.
The first time he was around the military, he said, was when he moved to Enid in his 30s and became involved in public service, eventually serving as mayor from 1995 to 1999.
“It’s funny how fast time flies,” Cooper said.
When Cooper was a high school freshman, his college-age cousin, though, was killed less than a month after arriving in Vietnam.
Then, his great-grandmother told him everybody plays a part in their nation’s defense.
Now, nearly 50 years later, Cooper said he believes, then, that he’s doing his part to ensure Oklahoma’s military installations grow and stay strong.
“I know that sounds kind of corny, I guess, but that’s why I do it,“ he said. “It’s my part in life to do what I can.
“That means Vance and Enid are going to be strong.”