ENID, Okla. — With new businesses establishing in Enid last year and plans for growth in the future, the local economy is continuing to increase, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
According to the latest figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission released in January, which reflect sales tax revenue totals from November, Enid stood at $3,261,322.57, up from the $3,244,717.09 at the same time last year.
“Our sales tax receipts continue to trend up,” said City Manager Jerald Gilbert. “We’re encouraged by what we’re seeing in a steady, upward trend on sales tax revenue.”
Growth and development
The city of Enid, Gilbert said, works to boost economic growth and development by trying to streamline the processes for companies looking to locate in Enid. In the past few years, he said, the city has worked hard to make permitting processes simpler and more friendly.
Also, Gilbert said the city of Enid partners with Enid Regional Economic Development to work closely with businesses, both large and small, interested in the city — such as when Renew Energy announced in July 2022 its plans to build a facility in Enid.
“The city is just working to be proactive to create a business-friendly environment,” he said, adding that small businesses are “critical to providing the lifeblood of Enid.”
Some of the businesses that opened in Enid last year include Big Lots; Burkes Outlet, now known as Bealls Outlet; Pier 81; and Hideaway Pizza.
Chisholm Trail Meats held a groundbreaking ceremony in August 2022 for its 17,000 square-foot meat processing facility, with plans to be up and running in early 2023.
Renew Energy, a subsidiary of Takkion, broke ground in October 2022 on a 35,000-square-foot remanufacturing facility that will bring about 45 full-time jobs to Enid once it opens and another 45 full-time positions within a few years of it operating.
Canada-based Bri-Steel purchased the former GEFCO building, which is being renovated.
In March 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Venture Road at the Garfield County Industrial Park, opening up development opportunities for the remaining 65 acres in that portion of the park.
Gilbert said the new Great Plains Bank building in The District, at the intersection of Cleveland Garriott, is getting close to opening, as is the Advance Soccer Complex located on Garland.
Filling a gap for entertainment
One of the biggest announcements in 2022 was an economic development deal to bring an entertainm3ent facility, featuring a movie theater, 11 lanes of duckpin bowling, virtual reality and approximately 100 arcade games, to Enid.
Enid City Commission in early December approved the $3.8 million package with S&K Cinema Holdings Group for the 54,000-square-foot entertainment facility — nearly one year after the closure of AMC Classic Oakwood Mall 8 theater.
On Jan. 27, 2023, Gilbert said the developer was finalizing costs with Stride Bank.
“The city … is excited and waiting to hear the next step in that,” he said.
The new theater area will have nine movie screens, one of which will be an IMAX-sized Iconic Mega Screen with 3D-sound and electric recliner chairs.
All other rooms will be equipped with the state-of-the-art projection systems, audio and reserved electric recliner chairs, according to the agreement.
Having the entertainment facility, Gilbert said, will fill a gap in Enid, allowing residents another place locally to go to do something fun.
It also will help generate more sales tax revenue and likely spawn other developments in the area off of Garland, which is where Advance Soccer Complex is, he added.
“That will provide the funds to continue to develop the infrastructure, which, in turn, will make it more attractive for more businesses to locate there, and the cycle goes on and on,” Gilbert said. “But, the big deal is that it fills a gap — a missing link we have in our community.”
Gilbert said one of the city’s biggest goals in 2023, along with finalizing the deal for and breaking ground on the entertainment facility, is to forge a deal with a clothing department store in The District.
Enid’s future overall, he said, is bright.
“The city certainly … improved infrastructure and quality of life items over the past 10 years, and I would anticipate that we’ll continue to make progress in the year to come,” Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.