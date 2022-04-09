ENID, Okla. — When members of the community met over coffee with Eric Keller, Oakwood Christian Church senior pastor, and talked about starting a prom event for the special needs community, the timing and circumstances were perfect.

Five years and the start of a pandemic later, the event still is going strong, said Dalen McVay, a member of the organizing committee for Ignite the Night.

This past February was the first time the special night was held independent of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which in 2014 launched its Night to Shine, the program Enid started in 2018.

However, this year due to continued COVID restrictions the foundation was placing on the event, the local community opted to present an independent alternative.

“It was fantastic,” McVay said, adding the event in February basically was the same “without the Tim Tebow swag.”

He said the community stepped forward as it always has to ensure the adults were able to enjoy their special prom night and all the other activities — such as limo rides, make-up sessions, games, refreshments, local swag and red carpet photo ops — that are offered.

Oakwood provides the facilities, and parent prom sponsor Redeemer Lutheran Church makes sure the moms and dads and guardians have a relaxing time, with a live-video feed of the dance floor and activities at the event, McVay said.

Keller, who also is on the Ignite the Night committee, said the church was looking at the time of the prom’s inception for ways to help in the special needs community, as some of its members had family with special needs.

“It seemed like it fit,” Keller said. “It fit our facility well.”

In addition to several classrooms that house various the various activities of the night, the church is home to a large gymnasium and kitchen area.

Both church congregations do a good job of promoting the need for volunteers for the event and in helping out, McVay said, and the community “is amazing” at stepping forward.

Those who want to contribute financially or through volunteering for the 2023 event can find information on the Ignite the Night Facebook page or call McVay at his office, (580) 297-5282.

Plans for next year already are in the works, McVay said, as organizers expect it to be “bigger and better.” Numbers were down this year — there were about 90 kings and queens attending — but COVID still had some impact, especially for those living in facilities that have social distancing protocols in place, he said.

McVay said the committee members hope by next year that all of that will be in the past.

Both McVay and Keller said plans will continue for Oakwood Christian Church to host the event.

Keller said large, community events like Ignite the Night and Oakwood’s upcoming Easter Extravaganza are extremely important to the church.

“It’s the bridge to the lost world to us,” Keller said. “It’s why we do what we do …”