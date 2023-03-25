ENID, Okla. — Each year, a handful of churches in Enid host a Ecumenical Good Friday Service, which serves as a time to come together as a community to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.
This year the service is noon on April 7, 2023, and churches participating are First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Randolph; First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine; St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 518 W. Randolph; and Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
The Ecumenical Good Friday Service traditionally begins at one church, and those taking part then walk to each participating church in the nearby area to allow the faith community a chance to come together.
Last year, the event started at First Presbyterian Church, then moved to First United Methodist Church and ended at St. Matthew’s. FUMC Pastor Devon Krause said the plan is to start at St. Matthew’s this year, then go to First United and end at First Presbyterian.
While Central Christian participates, it rarely hosts as it is quite a few blocks west of the other locations.
Krause said he always supports churches being involved with one another and participating in things such as the Minister Alliance, which encompasses all of Enid. He said the Ecumenical Good Friday Service is an opportunity to visit with members of churches close by but that do not interact regularly.
“We’re all related; it’s all about whether or not we can see past our differences. The fact that we have different denominations, but it’s the same truth we rely on with the death and resurrection of Jesus, that being foundational to who we are,” Krause said. “So it just kind of presents an opportunity where, ‘Hey, there may not be people in the same building, but I can never assume that somebody I walk past doesn’t know Jesus.’”
The event will take about an hour, Krause said, and will be something to which everybody in the community and beyond is invited.
“I think it’s really important, especially when we find ourselves in times where there’s so much division. It’s a reminder of the things that can unify us,” Krause said. “If we’re willing to see past our differences and work together toward something like this — and it’s cool because there are people who are going to participate in this that I probably won’t see on a regular basis — but just to know that this is bigger than us, is just really important. And just the opportunity to partner with some of these other pastors. ... I think sometimes with our own bias, we create perceptions of people, and it kind of brings it down. So just building those relationships are just really important.”
The Rev. John Toles of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, said the service is something he has looked forward to during his eight years in Enid, and something the church has taken part in since the first Ecumenical Good Friday Service nearly 30 years ago.
“It’s really a tremendous opportunity for the churches to come together. We all gather in separate places, it seems, on Sunday mornings, and it’s good for us to come out together with the message of Christ and the message of the cross, and it gives us an opportunity to do that: Not just as individual bodies of Christ, but as one body of Christ. There is a sort of liturgy that goes along with the service itself, but it is an opportunity to get a taste of the different denominations that are participating.”
Toles also said it is beneficial the service is held in a way that allows people to see the inside churches — not the case when it was held outside on the courthouse lawn or outside during the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eddie Lou Strimple, with First Presbyterian, said she has taken part in the Ecumenical Good Friday Service for the past nine years but was not able to during her teaching career, from which she is now retired. She said participation always has been something in which the church has taken pride.
“It’s a very meaningful experience. And it’s exciting to see people that I don’t usually worship with meeting together for a common purpose that is the basis of our faith,” Strimple said. “It’s very moving to walk between the churches, out in the community as a group — being visible with our purpose, and singing while joining our hearts and our voices in such a prayerful way.”
