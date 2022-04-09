BOISE CITY, Okla. — Jerry Rice is a seed planter — both physically and spiritually.
The 71-year-old farmer and rancher, who lives in the Oklahoma Panhandle about six miles from the New Mexico state line, has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Farmers International for around 30 years.
FCFI, headquartered in Lexington, Ill., is a nonprofit, nondenominational ministry, the members of which attend farm shows and events, provide disaster relief and go on domestic and international mission trips.
Rice, as an FCFI member, primarily attends farm shows in Amarillo, Texas, and Enid and Oklahoma City, saying those are his “seed ministries.”
“We’re planting the seed of the gospel, and we have no idea what will come out of it,” he said. “We have some good things happen. We have some big things happen. People come by (the FCFI booth at the shows) and are all excited because we’re there doing that, and it encourages whoever comes by — knowing that somebody is standing up and doing this.”
Doing what they can
FCFI was formed in 1985 in San Antonio during the American Soybean Association EXPO by a group of farmers who met and discussed the need for an organized Christian fellowship of the farming industry, according to the Fellowship’s website.
About 26 people attended the first FCFI meeting, organized by Steve Drake. Membership has grown to include several thousand people.
FCFI’s vision is to encourage Christian farm families and agricultural professionals to proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior around the world.
Rice, who also is a pastor at a small church in the Oklahoma Panhandle, and his wife went to an FCFI conference in the early 1990s, which kickstarted his involvement.
Since then, Rice has coordinated several disaster relief projects and was an FCFI board member for three years.
“We’re a volunteer organization, so everybody just steps up and does what they can,” he said.
‘Two-way street’
In the mid-2000s, wildfires burned millions of acres in the Texas Panhandle. Rice coordinated disaster relief to help rebuild barbed-wire fences lost in the flames.
Several families, including 8-, 9- and 10-year-old children, volunteered to help out.
“One of the guys would come by the (FCFI) booth in Amarillo and would say, ‘I cannot believe these people ... just came in and started rebuilding my fences,’” Rice said. “He was an older man, and he was just amazed by that. Every year, he would come by the booth and tell me that same story.”
Rice said FCFI has been attending Enid’s farm show, KNID Agrifest, for more than 10 years. Most recently, Rice attended the Oklahoma City Farm Show, which was held this past week.
“You always get to meet local people and visit with them,” Rice said. “It’s all a part of encouraging each other. We’re there to encourage people, but then they turn around and encourage us back, so it’s a two-way street.”
To find more farm shows and events where FCFI is represented, go to www.fcfi.org/calendar-events/. The 29th annual FCFI Conference will be held July 27-29 in Branson, Mo.
The best parts about being an FCFI member, Rice said, are getting to meet and form relationships with other people and helping those in need.
“This is good from the standpoint of having relationships with other like-minded people, and encouraging each other from a faith standpoint,” Rice said. “It’s neat to have that kind of relationship and meet believers from all over. … And helping people — like with disaster relief projects — is always a blessing.”
Getting involved
For information on FCFI, go to www.fcfi.org, email fellowship@fcfi.org or call (309) 365-8710.
Anyone interested in becoming an event volunteer or a mentor, providing disaster relief, going on mission trips, joining the prayer team or organizing an FCFI community can go to www.fcfi.org/make-an-impact/.
