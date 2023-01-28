NORTH ENID, Okla. — The word “kaizen” is everywhere in the Chisholm Public Schools these days, having arrived last May with new Superintendent Dudley Darrow.
Kaizen — (pronounced with a long i — is on shirts, hallway walls and posters. The Japanese word is a Japanese business philosophy, most notably used by Toyota, that means constant improvement.
“This is our goal for every student, teacher and even for the Chisholm community,” Darrow said.
Chisholm Elementary School
Principal Darla Smith, who leads the learning efforts at the elementary school, has been with Chisholm for 17 years and is proud of the school and its “amazing teachers.”
She’s experienced a lot over those years, including the passage of a bond issue during the 2013-14 school year to construct a new elementary building.
“I feel fortunate the architects let me help them with the design of the school,” she said.
The new building flows well for the students, faculty and visiting parents.
“Our school was built for student function and safety,” Smith said. “We have many safety features, including a hardened corridor that serves as a storm shelter.”
Also during her tenure, Smith has adopted a program from the Ron Clark Learning Academy in Atlanta, where many of the teachers have visited personally. The school displays four team colors: red for friendship, blue for loyalty, black for givers and green for integrity.
This system promotes a culture of belonging, character building and school-wide community, she said, adding they all learn together and these concepts promote character and the Chisholm family.
“North Enid really isn’t a town, it’s a family,” Smith said.
Chisholm Middle School
In grades 6-8, Principal Brett Barnes clearly is the head motivator. A tour of the school, located near the high school northwest of Enid and east of Carrier, reveals an array of signs and words for positive motivation and, once again, the word, “kaizen.”
Barnes has been at Chisholm Middle School for nine years.
“We have great teachers and a close-knit community,” he said. “The teachers love being here and we utilize our time and teach from bell to bell.”
He said the best changes happened when the standards became more difficult 10 years ago and the teaching of STEM, now also known as STEAM.
“We know what our kids need to learn daily, and we give student assessments so they know where they need to focus,” he said.
The population of North Enid exploded in 2015, Barnes said, and since then the district built another gym and six new classrooms at the middle school.
When asked about new Superintendent Darrow, Barnes smiled and said, “He’s a leader we can trust, and he always reminds us we are in the kid business.”
Chisholm High School
The newest leader on the team is Cindy Black at the high school. Black came to Chisholm from Deer Creek but is not new to the area. She has taught in Enid Public Schools and previously worked with Darrow.
Black has experience in both large and small school districts and has taught in a Class B-sized school district and at a 6A school. She said she has quickly learned the advantages of being at Chisholm.
“There is a community feeling of family at Chisholm and lots of support,” Black said.
She said when she calls a parent he or she will call her back. The families at Chisholm look out for one other, she said, and there is a stakeholder mentality.
Coming into the school as a new administrator, Black wants to initiate positive changes but also to respect the traditions of the Chisholm Longhorns and legacy students.
Black relayed a conversation she had with her son who is a fireman in Enid about the Wheat Capital Tournament.
“He remembers coming to the gym as a youngster,” she said.
This was her first year to be involved in that very tournament, and the experience was great, she said. She knows the Longhorn gymnasium is a draw for the area and said school officials already are discussing how to maximize the facility and the tournament.
An upbeat motivational atmosphere also is present at the high school as Black learns the names of all of her students.
Kaizen is a theme that is working well for Superintendent Darrow and his Blue Ribbon school principals and students.
“Chisholm is a good fit for me and my family,” Darrow said during a recent interview, “and I would like to retire here.”
