ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) may have been created in 2000, but its conception began years earlier as the Bower family’s legacy of giving expanded.

The Bowers have a long history of contributing not only to CSCF but within the community, and without the family’s generosity toward CSCF the foundation may not exist.

Before starting CSCF, the Bower family traveled to Hutchison, Kan., which had created its foundation using Cleveland as an example. Cleveland was the first city to adopt a community foundation format, said Carrie Sanders, CSCF director.

“They brought that knowledge (from the Kansas trip) back to Oklahoma and started a legacy that I believe will stand the test of time,” Sanders said. “They wanted to help people, so they found a way.”

Navigating the pandemicSanders joined the foundation in 2020 right in the middle of the COVID pandemic, bringing with her a decade of experience leading nonprofit organizations as executive director of Loaves and Fishes and Enid YWCA.

That experience would prove valuable as navigating the pandemic was important.

“There were so many non-profits and businesses that needed help to keep their doors open, and we were able to provide that through grants and endowments,” Sanders said. “Thankfully, our services continued to be accessible while most of the world was at a standstill .”

‘Favorite part’ of the job

CSCF’s mission is to continually improve the quality of life not only for residents of Enid but Northwest Oklahoma, and it all began with a $1.8 million challenge match from the Sisters of Mercy when St. Mary’s Hospital became a for-profit institution.

Throughout the past 22 years, the foundation has acquired more than $32 million in assets and distributes more than $1 million in grants and scholarships annually.

“My favorite part of my job is the work we do with scholarships. Those funds can completely change someone’s life. Being able to interact in person, and shake their hand, you really see the direct help. … That’s why we do this, that’s why I do this: to help others,” Sanders said.

Areas of givingCSCF offers 12 scholarships — several focusing on first-generation students attending higher education — which applicants can learn about through CSCF’s website, www.cherokeestripcf.com.

While the scholarship deadlines for 2023 have passed, CSCF’s competitive grant cycle is open until Sept. 9, 2023.

CSCF welcomes proposals from any non-profit organization that benefits residents of Northwest Oklahoma, including from Enid and surrounding areas. The foundation will consider funding for special projects, innovative programs, technology and capacity building. Most grants are between $1,000 and $10,000. Those interested also can learn more at the website.

‘Bright, long future’

She said “one of the biggest things” people should know about the foundation is it has “unrestricted funds.”

“Those funds are given at the discretion of the community board and are not tied to any other distribution,” Sanders said. “We are here to make the community and its residents’ lives richer.”

Sanders said she sees continued growth and prolonged support of students in the future for the foundation.

“We are here; we aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “We hope to continue to build trust with our donors with our credible and reliable philanthropic work. We want to reach not only our youth but for generations to come. I see a bright long future ahead for CSCF.”