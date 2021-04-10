ENID, Okla. — Enid Community Foundation for Excellence was established in 2000 with the intent of improving the quality of life for not only the residents of Enid but also those in Northwest Oklahoma.
Initially, the foundation was funded by a $1.8 million challenge match from the Sisters of Mercy. In 2009, the Board of Trustees for the Enid Community Foundation for Excellence elected to amend the name to the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Executive Director Carrie Sanders said the foundation’s mission includes holding grant endowments for nonprofits, hosting competitive grants for nonprofits and managing scholarships.
“We just hit a milestone last year. We are now up to managing $30 million in assets,” Sanders said. “In 2020, we were able to give out over $1 million in distributions to nonprofits and scholarships. There were over 60 different nonprofit beneficiaries plus 20 some scholarship winners.”
A community foundation is local and dedicated to helping the community where donors live. Donors can start their own fund by giving cash, stock, real estate or assets. If a donor wishes, their community foundation will help them match their interests: in the arts, education, economic development or other causes with charities that share the donor’s passion.
Helping others help
Community Foundations offer tax advantages and personalized services to create a seamless giving process for donors. They will work with a donor, or a donor’s professional adviser. Community foundations help donors on a path to personal philanthropy, making it easier to do good.
“We’re a nonprofit ourselves, but our goal is to help the other nonprofits in our community be sustainable and help them achieve their missions. They’re doing the work, but we want to help fund that through endowment or whatever other funds we have,” Sanders said. “Our main mission is we kind of hold endowments for other nonprofits in the community. Private donors and nonprofits receive the income off of that — a sustainable income that the nonprofit doesn’t have to raise every year.”
Sanders also said the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation offers grants to local nonprofits and manages scholarships.
“We also have two major programs we run: competitive grants, where we ask nonprofits to fill out applications for grant funding and it goes to committee for selections,” she said. “We can offer some collaboration, or if they’re asking for a certain project and we know there is another company in the community that can help with that we can connect those. Not only can we connect them but we can get them the funding that they need for their project.
“The other program we have is scholarship. We hold funds for donors that have given their money for scholarship. We do all the administration portion for that. We collect the applications and have different selection committees for each scholarship. We’ve gotten some really great students apply this year. This is one of my favorite parts of this job, to see these kids’ hopes and dreams to go to college.”
Making a gift
An endowment is a permanent fund providing income each year to support a mission. The organizational funds at Cherokee Strip Community Foundation are professionally managed to ensure the funds remain strong over time.
An endowment provides essential stability, grows over time, is a permanent source of funding and facilitates strategic planning. The endowment fund also presents an option for donors who want to make deferred gifts.
Gifts to endowments take many forms. The CSCF provides professional gift-planning assistance and facilitates gifts of all types, including cash; non-cash assets, such as stock and real estate; charitable bequests; life income gifts; gifts of retirement plan assets; and gifts of life insurance.
Sanders said the easiest way for donors to begin to plan is to contact her at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Foundation and set up a time for a meeting.
“I can help walk them through their outcomes, and what they’re wanting,” she said. “What difference do you want to see in the Enid community because of your donation? That kind of gives us a direction to start with.
“We can start new funds. We exist for the charitable good of the community.”
Beneficiaries
Nonprofits with designated endowments with Cherokee Strip Community Foundation include: 4RKids, Community Development Support Association (CDSA), Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Chisholm Education Foundation, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Denny Price Family YMCA, Enid Community Clinic, Enid High School Student Council, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Enid Public School Foundation, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Woodward First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Forgotten Ministries, Four Canyon Preserve of The Nature Conservancy, FPC Manna Program, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Gaslight Theatre, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Hennessey United Association, Hospice Circle of Love, Junior Welfare League of Enid, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum of the Enid Arts & Sciences Foundation, San Antonio’s Little Flower Basilica, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Northwest District Junior Livestock Show, Our Daily Bread, Phillips University Legacy Foundation, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Academic Foundation, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Garfield County Food4Kids, Rotary Club of Enid’s Educational Endowment, RSVP of Enid, Rural Health Projects, Salvation Army of Enid, St. Francis Xavier, St. Gregory School, Timberlake Education Foundation, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, Willow View United Methodist Church, Woodward Arts Theatre, Woodward Public School Foundation, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma and YWCA Enid.
To contact the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation call (580) 234-3988 or go to www.cherokeestripcf.com.
