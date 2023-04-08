ENID, Okla. — About 30 Enid representatives, from elected officials to those in sectors such as education and healthcare, will travel to Washington, D.C., later this month on a trip to advocate for the needs of Vance Air Force Base.
But this isn’t the first time the journey has been made. Local leaders and Vance advocates have taken the trek to the nation’s capital for years.
Through Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, the trips have served to ensure federal, state and local leaders are on the same page when it comes to meeting needs of Vance and its relationship with Enid.
The trip was on hiatus for a few years due to COVID-19, but this year will once again will include meetings with senior officials from the Air Force at the Pentagon, as well as the Oklahoma congressional delegation at the U.S. Capitol.
Mike Cooper, the city of Enid military liaison and chairman of the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission, has attended the trips since about 1991, he said, adding they have been successful for helping infrastructure and quality of life improvements for Vance. He said since about 1995, around $400 million worth of military construction projects have occurred at Vance, with the meetings in Washington going a long way to aid those efforts.
“We go to advocate, or at least what I’m for, is to advocate for issues for Vance Air Force Base, as far as our protection enhancement efforts,” Cooper said. “We look to solidify infrastructure things for the base, stay on top of key issues that are important to the Enid/Vance relationship.”
In addition, local leaders also look for key infrastructure improvements for Enid, Cooper said, such as $8 million in grant funding to help with the Kaw Lake Water Project, which extend the viability of the water supply not only to local residents but to Vance AFB.
Information regarding the Air Force Base and its surrounding community provide Department of Defense officials with vital information, and vice versa, when it comes to decisions made daily at the national level regarding the armed forces, Cooper said.
“Generally, those are people that would be persons like the deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force over installation, environment and energy, or what they call the assistant secretary of the Air Force for installation,” Cooper said. “The reason is those are the people that are making decisions that are critical to your base on any kind of readiness or resiliency issue. It’s important to go talk to those people so you understand what the current issues are, and then those are the issues you create your organized effort around to be able to do things to enhance the mission and all those sorts of things.”
Building relationships
Enid Mayor George Pankonin said Cooper, with his track record of advocating for Vance, is the glue that has helped bind the relationship between Enid and Vance.
“As a former mayor himself from Enid, (Cooper) is deeply committed to seeing us be successful and helping us get there,” Pankonin said. “Every time I’ve been to the Pentagon, we’ll walk down the hall, and I think every three-star and four-star general in the building stops and says ‘hey’ to Mike. But you don’t build those relationships overnight; you build those over time. And I think that’s something you can’t really put a number on, but it’s critically important.”
Pankonin, whose term as Enid’s mayor ends in May, said he first attended the trip to Washington about six years ago as Ward 6 commissioner. He said it’s an important effort to include community members on the trip, as it allows for greater cohesion for advocating for Vance.
Pankonin said there are only 10 members of the trip allowed to enter the Pentagon, and those 10 are picked strategically to represent all of Enid. During the meetings at the Pentagon he said it is not unknown for Air Force officials to share previous experiences with Vance.
“We usually end up talking with some senior officers that have been involved with Vance over the years,” Pankonin said. “So they may have been here as the wing commander or a colonel, and now they’re a three-star general. So they’re familiar with Vance and familiar with the iteration of support that Vance has received over the years. So it’s kind of neat for them to be able to take a look at how the base has evolved to better support the pilot-training mission over the years.”
Award-winning efforts
Pankonin said due to Enid’s strong relationship with the base, the needs of Vance always are known. Currently, two of those needs are redoing the center runway and improvements at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, which the base utilizes during training. Pankonin said there has been a need at Vance for a consolidated operations complex, and while information has been exchanged already, it will be a project to advocate for on this year’s trip.
Pankonin said the strong relationship between the city and the base likely is a key reason Enid was awarded the 2022 Atus Trophy, given each year to a community that goes to great efforts to support an Air Education and Training Command unit.
He said meeting with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to discuss upcoming legislation allows all involved to meet and discuss the priorities for Vance.
“That’s always well-received. W e meet with them the Hill and go to the Capitol for several briefings, and each of the elected officials come up and go through what their talk is and listen to our terms,” Pankonin said. “We also have a c ongressional reception where we get a chance to socialize not only with the legislators but also with the Pentagon folks. So that gives the folks who didn’t get a chance to go to the Pentagon a chance to meet and talk with some of the senior ranking officers in the Air Force.”
