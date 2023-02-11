ENID, Okla. — Enid has a lot going for it with recent announcements for new businesses and projects and ongoing construction and expansion of local businesses, said Jon Blankenship, president/CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
Growth and potential
Renew Energy recently broke ground on a wind turbine remanufacturing facility that will bring 45 to 50 full-time jobs to Enid, Blankenship said, with a potential to grow that number to 100.
“Wind development investment has topped $1.5 billion,” he said. “It’s a major industry that is going to continue to grow, not only in Garfield County but Northwest Oklahoma as well.”
Blankenship said the Robert M. Greer Center campus construction is another project that is well under way.
“... When it’s complete it will be the new venue for care of dually diagnosed clients,” he said. “That was a big job retention project we got a lot of help from the Legislature on. It was good to see that come to fruition.”
Enid City Commissioners approved various items last fall regarding Enid Woodring Regional Airport to help with various upgrades to the facility.
Blankenship said the upgrades will continue to bolster the important relationship the city and airport has with Vance Air Force Base.
“A second joint-use hangar is planned, a south ramp upgrade, and there’s also going to be increased radar capabilities,” Blankenship said. “All of those things benefit Enid and the surrounding area. Despite the reconstruction, they’re (VAFB) not going to lose any mission capability.
“There’s a great working relationship between the city and Vance, and that’s just another example.”
Last month saw the announcement of a new manufacturer coming to Enid.
“Bri-Steel Manufacturing just acquired the old GEFCO property,” Blankenship said. “That’s going to be about 60 to 100 jobs and more jobs down the line.”
The Canadian company produces seamless steel pipe and plans to produce carbon steel and alloy steel pipes at its newly acquired Enid facility.
“It’s been good to see competition in the communications and fiber market,” Blankenship said. “New capital investment coming in with companies like Dobson and Bluepeak.”
Blankenship said construction is ongoing in the city’s newest retail area, The District.
“We continued to see ongoing growth in The District,” he said. “I think there’s likely be some more announcements for that area.”
Other Enid businesses are continuing their growth, he said.
“No Mans Land foods did a major expansion,” he said. “They continue to add jobs.”
Blankenship said Enid Regional Development Alliance worked toward bringing those projects to fruition.
“Most of those projects are ERDA projects. They were on the lead on that,” he said. “Everybody is working toward the same goals.”
He also praised the work being done to revitalize downtown Enid and make it a destination for food and entertainment.
“It’s been great to see the ongoing development for downtown Enid. The downtown area has prospered,” he said. “It’s great to see that ongoing progress, and I think that’s going to continue.”
Blankenship also praised the city’s investment in the future with the Kaw Lake Pipeline project.
“That’s been an important project. I think the city has done a good job managing that project, as well,” he said. “It’s important to have a sustainable water supply. It’s crucial to business and industry and residential growth, as well.”
Quality of life
During a special meeting last month, Enid City Commission approved the submission of a Recreational Trails Program Grant application for assistance in extending the Enid Trail System from Government Springs Park South to 5 Eighty Bike Park, 1102 E. Rupe. The bike park was designated as a city park on Jan. 5.
“That is a great addition to our parks and our trail system. In general, that serves a niche of our population that are interested in bike trails,” Blankenship said. “It’s going to be an asset for Enid, and it’s going to have some drawing power. It’s great to see, and it’s going to benefit a lot of people for years to come.”
In early December, an announcement of an economic development deal to bring a S&K Cinema Holdings Group entertainment facility was made by city officials, which Blankenship said will have affects beyond the city.
“The theater announcement has been made, and we’re optimistic that’s going to occur,” he said. “It’s a much needed and great addition our city. We serve this whole northwest quadrant and have a trade area of 200,000 people. It’s a quality of life issued for people in Northwest Oklahoma.”
AMC Theatres at Oakwood Mall closed in December 2021, leaving the closest theaters to Enid as the 89’er Theatre in Kingfisher, Royal Theatre in Fairview, The Hub Entertainment Center in Tonkawa and AMC Stillwater 10.
“Not having a movie theater is huge, and it contributes to retail leakage.” Blankenship said. “The sales dollars and sales tax need to stay in our market.”
Enid continues to be an area hub for sporting events and tournaments in multiple sports hosted at multiple venues.
“Work continues on the Advance Soccer complex, and that’s going to be a tremendous asset for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma,” he said. “We already have the blueprint on how to do it. Look at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“We know how to do it, and we know how to make it work. The blueprint is there to do the same thing in soccer.”
He noted Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Coliseum also have hosted sports tournaments in basketball and volleyball.
“It’s great,” he said. “You have them here a few days, they’re spending money in your city for food, entertainment and hotel stays. It’s a great way to have economic benefits.”
Blankenship said improvements in opportunities for entertainment could aid in attracting a certain demographic to Enid.
“Those things make a difference. Quality of life is increasingly important,” he said. “Enid is well-suited to retain and attract young people. The mostly likely group to move into Northwest Oklahoma are people from Northwest Oklahoma: Those who graduated from Enid High School or regional schools and moved away, established themselves and want to come back. There’s a real opportunity to get those kids back.”
On a mission
Blankenship said the mission of the Chamber of Commerce is to “promote and enhance the quality of life” for the area it serves.
“The goal is to have a business climate conducive and attractive for economic development. I think Enid continues to make headway in those areas,” he said. “We are certainly active at the Legislature and governmental level.”
Enid Day at the Capital this year is March 7, 2023, and Blankenship and others will meet with legislators to discuss key topics.
Some of the topics include growing budgets for projects in the area and potentially eliminating grocery taxes.
“Those things have a relationship with economic development for sure,” Blankenship said. “I’m sure those will be topics that come with our legislators, as well as a variety of education topics.”
He said another important topic to be addressed is the promise of funds made.
“The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fund is also going to be a key topic,” he said. “The Criminal Justice Reform Act was passed under the pretense the savings from that would be given back to the counties, and that has not occurred.
“We need to be investing on the front end to address mental health and substance issue rather than upgrade our jail facilities,” he said. “It was explicitly stated the money would be used to mental health and substance abuse, and the state needs to be accountable to that.”
Milestone goal in sight
Blankenship said retail sales for 2022 were up 2.2% from the previous year. He said that puts Enid on track to reach a goal that could assist in future retail for the area.
“The goal that was established several years ago was to be a community with a billion dollars in growth by 2025,” he said. “We’re on a pace to reach that goal in 2025. It bodes well for future retail.”
