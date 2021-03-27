ENID, Okla. — Enid Welcome Table is a restaurant-style community meal served Sunday evenings at Central Christian Church for anyone who is hungry.
Each week, a different community group plans, prepares and serves a meal to those in need at the church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Mickie Giberson and her husband Paul are Kitchen Managers for Enid Welcome Table. Mickie said in the four years EWT has been serving the Enid community, there’s been only one time a meal was missed.
“In four years, we’ve only missed one Sunday, and that was due to the big snowstorm last month,” she said. “We’ve been continuous for four years.”
Food and companionship
Like most everything else in the country, Enid Welcome Table was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 22, 2020, Mickie said EWT’s dining room closed to the public, and meals were served on a to-go basis. The pandemic didn’t decrease the need for food assistance in the community. Instead, need for meals tended to increase during the worst of the outbreak.
“Our numbers have stayed very steady,” Giberson said. “During the worst part of the pandemic, the numbers were going up quite a bit. The last couple of weeks have been a little bit lower, but last Sunday was 118 meals. It does kind of ebb and flow with the weather and the time of the month.”
She said the prior couple of weeks saw more than 150 meals picked up each week.
“We have no requirements for entry to share a meal. If you are hungry, or lonely or just want to hang out with some other folk, you are welcome to come to share a meal,” Giberson said. “Of course, the loneliness is a little harder to address when we are not meeting in the dining room. We did have people who were coming just for the company.”
Service to community
Since its start in 2017, EWT has served more than 17,000 meals with almost 6,000 volunteers.
“I was not on the original committee. I came in about a year after it got started,” Giberson said. “I do think the original committee had a vision, and their vision was to feed homeless people. That has been met for sure. It has gone so far beyond that, that it is amazing.
“We’re feeding people, but we are also offering a service to people in our community.”
When EWT began, Sundays were the only day of the week the food insecure of Enid weren’t offered a meal, without religious expectations. When EWT learned this, the group knew it wanted to put forward an opportunity for a meal with no strings attached so the most vulnerable in Enid did not go without food from Saturday until Monday.
“You can see the opportunity to serve is great, especially once we reopen the dining room,” Giberson said. “We’re hoping to reopen the dining room with safety protocols in place this summer.”
A chance to serve
She said some area churches, civic clubs and other organizations have committed to serving meals throughout the year, but there are still opportunities for others who wish to serve the community to do so.
“First United Methodist Church had Enid Welcome Table as part of their community outreach program, and they serve once a month, every month and signed up for the year,” Giberson said. “We have other congregations and civic clubs that have already committed to once a year, twice a year, three times a year.”
She said there still are available Sundays for groups and organizations. To sign up, those interested can go to http://centralenid.org/church/enid-welcome-table/ or https://www.facebook.com/enidwelcometable/.
Once a group selects a date to serve, Giberson contacts them in the weeks leading up to their date to fill them in on the details.
Community support
Meals for Enid Welcome Table are prepared in Central Christian Church’s commercial-grade kitchen. The program also receives an outpouring of support from the public.
“We are very blessed by the community support and the acceptance by the food insecure community to come there. It was slow going at first, but we were able to gain trust because we were there every week, whether it was a holiday or any other kind of special day. We didn’t take those days off,” Giberson said. “We’re very blessed by the response and support from the community. We’re thankful to Tyson Food, they have been donating food product to us. We have been able to secure grants from a couple of religious organizations.”
She said EWT also has received support from Park Avenue Thrift and one year received a large gift from the Northwest Oklahoma and Kansas Moose Lodge.
“We’ve been gifted so much as far as product. It’s wonderful. So many volunteers from the community,” Giberson said. “I just can’t say enough about the support we’ve received from the community.”
Living out a mission
In addition to serving meals, Giberson said when seeing the same guests on Sundays there are times when other needs become apparent.
“If we see they need a coat, or shoes or socks, if we become aware of a need, we can access other programs at Central Christian Church,” she said. “Just any kind of a need we become aware of, if we can fill that need, we are making that happen.”
She said those being served are grateful for the service being provided.
“We get little notes from our guests sometimes,” Giberson said. “Sometimes they’ll give us a dollar or two. They give lots of thanks.”
She said there also is a reward to be found in the work being done for others.
“It is a very gratifying effort, and it’s living out our ministry of loving our neighbor. One of the things I really like is when a group that has a lot of young people come (to volunteer),” she said. “You’re feeding people. You’re making people happy. We teach them about not only do you get the fun part of feeding people you learn about all the things that go into that: the clean up, all the preparation, the service.
“We’ve had them as young as 5 who’ve helped served. That is such a beautiful thing to see is those young sweet faces in service and living out their mission in life.”
