ENID, Okla. — Life is good for Dakota Davis and the Enid Livestock Market.
They are seeing a recovery from the COVID pandemic, and prices and profits are going up.
“I would say that we’re seeing a 20 to 30% increase in prices from a year ago,” said Davis, who has owned and operated the business since 2019. Cattle prices are up to 20-30%, he said, while calves and feeders are up 30-40%.
The production line did not change due to COVID, he said, because ranchers and producers must work on a seven-day basis. Prices, though, did decline in 2020 and 2021.
Cattle sales have not been affected by the pandemic, said Mark Winter, operator of Winter Livestock. The number of cattle selling is more affected by a lack of moisture, Winter said.
He pointed out cattle ranchers aren’t working in large groups and would not have problems with social distancing.
“You don’t have the option of missing a day of work or calling in sick. If you don’t get out there and do it, it falls apart,” Winter said.
“The producers kept up a good fight, and they are seeing a good return on their investment for the first time in several years,” Davis said.
He attributes the increases to a “market correction.”
“They are selling now what they should have been the last two years,” Davis said. “Cattle products hinge on grain and cattle markets, and you’re seeing an increase in both right now.”
The commodities market, Davis said, will determine the profitability, and there are many factors that go into that, such as weather or financial concerns.
The drought had more of an effect on prices than any COVID restrictions.
“If we had moisture, the cattle would be bigger and more performing,” he said. “The drought caused people to do things they would normally not do. ... I thank God for increases in prices. We’re not getting moisture as timely as we hoped.”
Business is up
Davis said his business has grown tremendously over the past two years, from marketing more than 40,000 cattle to more than 60,000 last year.
“Sales are up 30% over that time,” Davis said. “We have been blessed with a lot of great producers. We have had a good management plan, and we have a great location.
“We had to come in and fix a few things, but my team has been doing a great job ... taking care of business with gusto, and we’re getting a good price for them.”
Davis owns another sales barn in Caldwell, Kan. He said he serves the same customers at both locations — Caldwell on Tuesday and Enid on Thursday.
“The producers have quite a bit of flexibility,” Davis said. “We marketed over 70,000 cattle last year between the two locations.”
Davis also serves as the auctioneer. He is a two-time qualifier for the world auctioneering championships.
“It’s a pretty competitive industry,” he said.
Rising prices
While the market is looking up after a few lean years, Winter has a message for consumers: Don’t blame cattle producers for high beef prices.
“That doesn’t translate to the cattle operation,” said Winter, who maintains offices in Enid and operates two sale barns in Kansas and one each in Colorado and Wyoming.
“We have seen high-end steak bringing as much as $30 per pound, at the same time fat cattle are bringing $1.40 per pound,” Winter said.
“Retail prices do not make it all the way down the food chain: processing, storage, shipping, and other supply chain logistics account for a large portion of the retail dollar. Domestically, cattle producers receive only 10-15% of the retail dollar, the other 85% goes to other parts of the supply chain that are beyond the cattle producer’s control. You have to work on tight margins to make it work.”
He points out that fat cattle prices (cattle ready for slaughter) are approximately 15% higher than pre-COVID conditions. The cost of some inputs such as feed and fertilizer have gone up as much as 80% in the same time frame.
“There are quite a few people in the middle,” Winter said. “It’s not translating to profit. It’s a struggle.
“They do it because they love it,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle. They are wonderful people, and it’s great to be a part of it. That’s the reason to be in agriculture because it’s not highly lucrative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.