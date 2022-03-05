ENID, Okla. — For the last 15 years, Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been assisting students in eliminating barriers to attaining their educational goals.
The NOC-NWOSU Bridge Program was approved in 2007, allowing students to be jointly admitted and concurrently enrolled at both NOC and Northwestern. The two campus, which sit diagonally from each other in eastern Enid, even installed a bridge as a visual symbol of the program and the campuses’ willingness to work toward improving academic program articulation, expanding options for college services and providing seamless transfer from NOC to Northwestern.
Students can be admitted to the program at any time prior to receiving an associate degree and should meet either the freshman or transfer admission criteria of Northwestern, dependent on the number of hours of college credit completed at the time of application. Course enrollment and programs and services for dual students are available based on the semester calendar.
Once accepted to the Bridge Program, students may enroll in classes at any NOC campus in Tonkawa, Enid or Stillwater, as well as any Northwestern campus in Alva, Enid or Woodward. Academic advisors are available at each.
Educational, financial perks
Grace Hise, a current BP scholarship recipient, graduated with an associate degree in English from NOC and is now working toward a bachelor’s in psychology through Northwestern. She is on target to complete that degree in 2023 and hopes to become a counselor.
“I get a pretty good discount for being a part of the Bridge Program. It’s awesome,” said Hise, who attends Northwestern-Enid.
She takes quite a few ITV classes, she said, and if there is a class in Alva she wants, she is able to do so over Zoom.
“Financially, you can save so much money, and you’re getting a good degree with the education that you need to pursue, whatever career you want,” Hise said. “I have a lot of support here from my parents. They just want me to focus on school and be successful. It’s a lot easier to do that when you are not worried about finances.”
Bridge students have access to student services, such as the library and computer labs, at all campuses in the dual-based program, according to Northwestern’s website.
Bridge students will be issued ID cards granting access to services and activities. Students may reside in NOC campus housing on a space-available basis. Eligible students will be able to participate in all recognized student organizations at both institutions, according to Northwestern’s website
Non-traditional path
Non-traditional students are able to benefit from the ease of educational access and scholarship, as well. Julie Mayer is a senior in the social work program at Northwestern. She said she is a great-grandma and has grown children who are older than some of her classmates.
“I could not have gone to NOC at a better time,” Mayer said, who started at NOC in 2017. “I got to attend class with some of the brightest, nicest, caring people. That was an awesome student body. It was so smooth. The Bridge scholarship also helped smooth that transition from junior college to university.”
Mayer thought she was going to be an accountant but changed paths and went into general studies. She said she wasn’t exactly sure what to do after that. I figured it would be toward social work.
Mayer previously worked as a child support investigator for seven years in Texas. She has had many experiences and careers that she believes has pushed her to reinvent herself while continuing to serve people.
She is interested in serving victims of domestic violence and abuse, as she looks toward getting involved in support and educational groups.
“I had to, to do this for myself or settle for a life of mediocrity or even discomfort,” Mayer said. “I had to reinvent myself, gain a new skill set, where I could still contribute and belong.”
