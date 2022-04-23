ENID, Okla. — A 14-year-old boy recently was stabbed in Enid at a birthday party.
As he was being treated, one of the first people the boy’s mother called was Clifford Porter, Booker T. Washington Community Center’s executive director. The boy used attend the center.
“She had somebody to connect to and let me know how he was doing,” Porter said. “I talked him through this. He is a troubled kid, but he is a good kid. He’s just having a rough time.’’
Porter would tell the young man “to will yourself’’ through his rehabilitation. Since that talk, Porter said, the boy is “doing real good.”
That is a prime example of the importance of the Booker T. Washington Community Center, located at 800 South 5th, which has served as a beacon for the community since its conversion from a school into a community center in the early 1970s.
‘Impacting this community’
“That’s a little example of how we impact away from the center,” Porter said. “Twenty-four hours a day, your phone may ring for a need. We (Porter and basketball coaches Paul Porter and Keith Morris) make ourselves available. Parents can call them and they will be right there.’’
That mentoring is personal to Porter, who virtually lived at the center after his family moved to Enid from Chicago in the early 1970s.
While growing up in a single-parent family, Porter said he had a strong support system with his grandmother, grandfather, aunts, uncles, cousins and brothers and sisters.
“I’ve been through the same thing as these kids,’’ he said. “We didn’t grow up rich, but we didn’t let that stop us from doing positive things.’’
A lot of those he mentors do not have that support.
“What you say to them means a lot to them,’’ Porter said. “That’s why you have to be consistent when you’re mentoring them. We’re not licensed therapists, but you have to be consistent when you mentor these kids.’’
The Rev. Cecil McCurdy once told Porter that while not a minister people were drawn to him because they trusted him and believed in what he was doing in the community.
“That’s what impacts me,” Porter said. “I know other people can see that I’m impacting this community.’’
That motivates the 60-year-old Porter in his work to renovate the center so it can serve the community after he is gone.
Telling it like it is
The mentors at BTW Community Center come from all walks of life.
Clayton Nolen incorporates the program in his after-school mentoring program through Enid Public Schools, and former Enid High athletes Chuck Kearney and Johnnie Ray Porter, Clifford’s brother, are two more mentors, along with Paul Porter, Morris and Tony Thomas. Clifford Porter has involved local church members as well.
Porter’s mentors were Enid athletes like the late Dale Holt, Stephen Holt, John Holt, Joe Harvey, Irving Caldwell and Porter’s brother, Homer, as well as Evelyn Holt and Nolen.
They were role models beyond the playing field, Porter said.
Dale Holt’s legacy goes far beyond leading Enid High to back-to-back state football titles.
“Dale Holt was a realist,’’ Porter said. “He would tell you like it is. If you weren’t doing it right, he would tell you like it was. He passed that down to John (Holt) and Homer, and Homer passed it down to me and Vernon (Fitzpatrick, his cousin).
“We learned how to play ball from them, but we also learned where you were going to be at 9 p.m. At 9, you better be home, and he would call your mom. Wisdom is what we got from them. I don’t think I would be successful without their guidance.”
He remembers Holt being in the stands at basketball games at BTW, “sitting in the stands and watching everybody.’’
The late Jeff Chapman picked up Holt’s stamp at BTW Community Center after coming to Enid to first play for Phillips University and then coach in the school system.
“He and Karen (his wife) touched a lot of kids,’’ Porter said. “You don’t forget who mentored you. You let them have a piece of these kids, too.’’
Diversity and education
While the center is associated with the Black community — named for Booker T. Washington, American educator, author, orator, and adviser to several presidents in the late 1800s and early 1900s — Porter has and continues to see diversity in those it affects. NBA stars Mark and Brent Price once played there as well as their brother, Matt. Cody Lack, in the late-1980s, played there. Ray Hayward and Jamie Simmons played there in the mid-1970s.
Porter jokes that Mark Price, who was two years behind him, still hasn’t beaten him one-on-one … but he admits he “knew when to quit playing.’’ The Prices had to adapt to a low ceiling on their shooting.
The Price brothers’ parents, Denny and Ann, would often visit the center and volunteer. The family sang at the music shows there. They spoke at banquets, as did Dusty Eby, who coached Porter at EHS. The speeches were more about what it meant to be a good person than a pro athlete.
“I like to use the word diversity of where we are with all of these social issues going on,” Porter said. “All we can do is to teach them how to treat everybody equal … everybody bleeds red. There is no race around here, but we know it is exists.”
It may be a key for those who had never been around African-Americans before and may say something inappropriate.
“Our mission here is not to scold that kid, it’s to educate that kid … let him know those things you don’t do anymore,’’ Porter said. “I’m just pleased to see where it’s come from since 1975 to the present. It draws the right blood to keep impacting the city.’’
Drawing them in
The mentoring isn’t exclusive to the poor. Kids from rich backgrounds have felt pressure “because money controls everything so much,” Porter said.
“They like to come here because it’s normal,” he said.
Sometimes it can be more challenging with kids having more distractions today — like cell phones — than when Porter was growing up.
Porter is grateful for the funding the center receives from the United Way, the city and various grants. He said programs like BTW Community Center, Denny Price Family YMCA and YWCA have helped reduce drugs and get violence off the streets.
“That’s what I tell the United Way and the city,” he said. “They know it’s our battle, and we can’t give up the fight. We have to find a way to keep them coming and have a collaborated effort to keep them coming.”
The BTW center has basketball training for children from kindergarten to high school.
It’s been the site for banquets of various kinds. Carver Center for Early Childhood Development uses the building from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for recreational purposes.
Churches have Bible studies there. It hosts family and school reunions. The Booker T. Washington and Carver school reunions are there every other summer.
Porter was hired in the late-1980s by Dorice Allen, the center’s director at the time. Allen’s after-school tutoring program went from serving 15 to helping 40 to 50 youths after Porter added basketball to the program. He made a stipulation that kids had to maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average to participate.
A place to gather
These days, Booker T. still is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in its programs for senior adults, but the center has and does remain open for anyone interested.
“Everybody is loosening up more,’’ Porter said. “It has slowed us down, but we’re still maintaining services at the center. The agencies that have funded us made sure that COVID couldn’t whip us.’’
Porter is focusing on expanding the senior center downstairs where the older citizens will have a place to go. The seniors start coming in at around 9 or 10 a.m.
He is working to get a treadmill and exercise bike. A big-screen TV has been donated. Garfield Furniture donated furniture. A living area is being arranged for dining.
Stress balls have been put in for exercise purposes. There are recliners, and Porter plans to put in a massage table “just to make them feel at home.”
He also is negotiating with Wheatheart Nutrition to provide meals.
A piano is being put in so they can sing and have a good time. There is time for devotionals.
It’s open two Sundays a month for activities such as bingo.
“I see them gathering after church, and I felt, ‘Why can’t they do that in another place just to get out of the house other than church?’’ Porter said. “A lot of them are still scared to leave their house.”
There used to be a nutritionist on staff until budgets cuts in 2008, but the center still is part of the Oklahoma Food Bank.
The center is dependent on volunteers, and the board is all volunteer.
‘It’s a special place’
Porter said it’s “time for new blood,” at the center, and he is looking for volunteers to help run programs. His focus is completely renovating the building.
“My dream is for this to stay open and be extremely productive in the community … that when I’m gone it will continue to impact youth as well as seniors.”
He has told officials if programs have to be cut, at least give money for the water bill or the electric bill “so that anybody who wants to volunteer can do so. We need to keep this open. It’s a special place.’’
He said Allen, who has a recreational room named for her at the center, never turned anyone down. Porter has not tried to change programs too much at the center to honor her memory.
“You could see how well the kids were grounded in the after-school program,’’ Porter said. “All that stuff is still intact.’’
While it is more diverse, BTW Community Center won’t forget its roots, Porter said. Black history is the first thing one sees when entering with a mural of notable African American figures who served as inspiration at the center.
“They look at George Washington Carver and Oprah Winfrey … how they have been successful, and it gives them hope,” Porter said. “Things are coming along slowly but surely.”