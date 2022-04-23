ENID, Okla. — Tom Boepple has been an artist in the Enid community for more 40 years.
Owner of a commercial design and art business, Boepple is perhaps better-known for making Christmas cards for the downtown Light up the Plains celebration. He also has used his considerable talent on numerous arts projects in the Enid community.
“I loved doing the Christmas cards for downtown Enid, and it helped get my name on the map,” Boepple said.
Love of teaching art
Born and raised in Enid, Boepple has been involved in art since he started painting at Phillips University in Enid in 1982.
He was greatly influenced by his art teacher, Jim Bray, who introduced him to the watercolors genre of art, which developed into a lifetime passion. During his college years at Phillips University, his paintings won recognition, and he entered shows in Oklahoma and Kansas.
He has taken part in traveling shows, and his art was displayed in the Governor’s Show at the State Capitol.
After graduating from Phillips University with a bachelor of art degree in design, Boepple decided to stay in Enid and start his business. Along with his art, he builds graphics and designs including logos, illustrations, layout ads, brochures, business cards and even calligraphy. He also teaches art to adults and kids in classes or private lessons. Throughout the years, Boepple has been involved in numerous summer arts programs, including some held at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
“I love teaching art to adults and children. I will always have a love for art and especially watercolors,” Boepple said.
His passion for watercolors has continued to be inspired by the landscapes and buildings in Oklahoma. He takes photos or does sketches to turn into watercolor paintings.
He loves painting sunsets, old barns and storm clouds above yellow fields of wheat. He takes work on consignment, often of buildings or scenes important in a life.
Displaying local art
In 1986 he became involved in Enid Art Association and Gallery. Throughout the years the gallery has moved to several different locations. In the 1990s the EAA gallery was located in Heritages Hills, then it was downtown for four years before it moved to its current location in Oakwood Mall.
Located in the mall for 17 years, the gallery has struggled recently to stay open due to COVID and occupancy problems at the mall. The last show scheduled at the gallery was the American as Apple Pie Art Show in 2018.
Boepple says he continues to have art at the location, and it is opened by request. Other people who continually have been involved with the Enid Art Association are Jim Hudson, Amanda Lily and Matthew Claybrook.
Boepple said he is encouraged by the new art being produced in Enid and hopes there is renewed interest in Enid Art Association and Gallery. Art projects are important to the culture of a city and produces a greater variety of interest in a community, he said.
Anyone interested in contacting Boepple about Enid Art Association or to contract artwork can reach him at (580) 541-3186.