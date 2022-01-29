Bodybuilding provides mental, physical benefits

ENID, Okla. — Bodybuilding is more than sculpting muscles to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger. As the sport becomes more popular, people are signing up for reasons as varied as their backgrounds and physiques.
This is a fitness activity that provides a challenge, creates community and changes the body and mind. From former athletes to middle aged adults, anyone can try it with the right tools and motivation, according to experts in the field. Bodybuilding is described by egstrength.com as the use of progressive resistance exercise to control and develop one’s muscles (muscle building) by muscle hypertrophy for aesthetic purposes.
People who build their muscles and physique for competitions aren’t super humans who eat only vegetables and chicken while maintaining constantly sculpted six-pack abs. In fact, there are dozens of bodybuilders in and around Enid who work and participate in a community that might not ever realize their muscle work.
Health benefits
Weight and resistance training like bodybuilding isn’t just for young men who want big muscles. Training muscles, even with light weights, can be beneficial to people of all ages. One doesn’t need huge, bulky muscles to be a bodybuilder.
Strength training benefits include: faster metabolism, decrease in fat and risks of falls and injuries, heart health improvement, blood sugar management, greater mobility and flexibility, enhancement of self-esteem and moods, strengthening bones and improving brain health, according to research database PubMed Central.
What does bodybuilding look like?
There are several different classes in which men and women compete, based on one’s current physique and individual goals. Different divisions emphasize different sizes, styles, and levels of conditioning, according to Bodybuiliding.com.
Women have several different categories to choose from: bikini, figure, women’s physique, bodybuilding, fitness/wellness.
Men’s categories are men’s physique, classic physique and bodybuilding.
Bodybuilders: Shannon Diel
Shannon Diel, co-owner of AnyTime Fitness in Enid holds a pro-card for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness she earned in May. She also is a certified personal trainer and has been competing for two and a half years.
She said she finds workouts better spent in shorter periods over an extended time frame.
“My recommendation is to come in and do 30 or 45 minutes more often throughout the week than lifting two hours for two days or something. The more you move in a day, the better. So, five workouts for 30 minutes would be way better for you.”
According to her own experience in bodybuilding, individuals learn a lot about themselves — including strengths — while growing mentally and physically.
“It’s definitely changed my life for the better,” Diel said.
There are different phases in the process. That’s why bodybuilding takes so much time and patience, she said.
She emphasized the importance of finding and investing in the right coach. All trainers and coaches will say another set of eyes always benefits those working out, even if they are certified or experienced. Individuals can affect metabolism and hormones with intense dieting, she said, so she also recommends regular blood work throughout the process.
“A lot of people think when you are in the gym, you are building muscle, but it’s just the opposite,” Diel said. “You are actually breaking it down, tearing the muscle fibers down. So, rest is actually when your muscles grow. You have to eat to grow, so if you are in a calorie deficit, you are not growing muscle. You have to be eating maintenance level calories or a calorie surplus.”
Diel said bodybuilding really has changed her life for the better, showing her how strong and capable she really is.
“You will learn a ton about yourself mentally and physically,” she said.
Bodybuilders: Kara Bergdall
For people with kids or a litany of responsibilities and activities, bodybuilding can be a challenge. However, that didn’t stop Kara Bergdall from competing in two competitions over the past two years with her friend and her husband.
Bergdall trains at Finer Physiques. She is a mom of three, who balances a full-time job on top of bodybuilding.
“I have always been interested in bodybuilding,” Bergdall said. “I never wanted to get on stage in a bikini and heels, but I have been into fitness since I was 16.”
When a friend talked her into meeting with certified trainer and competitive bodybuilder Kat Kannberg, Bergdall got to work.
She said juggling the kids’ schedule with her husband’s training was the biggest struggle she faced as she prepared for competitions. They had to take cold, prepped meals on the road to kids’ ballgames and trade off scheduled gym times.
“Training was hard because we both had to go to the gym,” Bergdall said. “I would go at 5 a.m., or he would. We would have to switch, if we didn’t want to bring the kids or if there were evening practices. We were constantly trying to make the food and schedule work, which was a lot.”
Bergdall competed in a show in May 2021. She placed second in women’s figure in the master’s 35-and-up division and in the women’s figure open class B.
“When I first met with Kat, I didn’t know anything about competing,” Bergdall said. “Bikini, figure, I had no idea. Kat put me in figure because I have a bigger back and broad shoulders. So we spent 6 months of COVID to put on muscle.”
Though Bergdall placed in her shows and enjoyed it, she said she doesn’t have a desire to do any more shows.
“I did well in those shows, so I am just where I finished. I don’t have the desire to get a pro-card. It was something I wanted to try: Mark off the bucket list. Maybe in 5 years, if I get bored again, I may do it again. I do get bored working out with no goal in mind.”
Bodybuilders: Sara and Joe Long
Sarah and Joe Long both compete in bodybuilding, with Joe having been involved in lifting for a while when he met Sarah. Both are former managers of AnyTime Fitness, as well, and are current certified personal trainers. They married in September.
Sarah said watching Joe become fitter and stronger then compete in competitions fired her up and made her interested in lifting. Sarah is a former gymnast and cheerleader. She has a lot of muscular development on her lower half, which is why she competes in the wellness bodybuilding division.
Joe was a former college athlete but began lifting more after college, losing almost 100 pounds. He then decided he wanted to get bigger, and he also joined the military, which helped him with his fitness goals.
“Eventually, I decided to compete and did pretty well,” Joe said. “I really enjoy it. I feel weird if I am not going to the gym.”
He is now qualified to go to nationals at the end of 2022 and hopefully will receive his pro card, he said.
The Longs share a coach when they are in prep mode.
“If you really want to do bodybuilding, get a coach,” Sarah said. “Not only do they prep you, but they look at you and tell you where you’re at, then they tell you if you need to cut or bulk first. They can help you pick a show, too.”
Sarah has competed in two shows in the wellness division and currently is in a growth season.
Joe has completed two shows in the classic physique. He will be using the rest of 2022 to prepare for his nationals show.
In their off season, bodybuilders don’t usually follow strict eating plans, but it ultimately comes down to preference, the Longs said.
“I do intuitive eating. I don’t really calorie count as much,” Sarah said. “I listen to my body; I look in the mirror. I don’t really pay attention to the scale because muscle weighs more than fat. You can get in tune with your body and feel it that way.”
Joe took a break over the holidays but said he usually tracks his macros. Once prep season starts, however, Joe and Sarah buckle down.
“I eat what I want, I just make sure I know how much of everything I am eating,” he said.
How to get started
Those interested in bodybuilding can find a certified personal trainer at just about any gym in town, and many those same gyms employ certified personal trainers.
Individuals who are unsure if fitness activities are right for them should consult their doctors. However, generally a personal trainer or fitness instructor will assess current strength and mobility levels ahead of a workout regimen.
Many classes and workouts have modifications available for people with limitations.