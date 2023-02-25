WATONGA, Okla. — Karrie Beth Little has a saying at 410 W. Main St. in Watonga.
“Absolutely — we will figure it out.”
To Little, as Watonga’s city manager, and other city officials, that saying means figuring out how to best connect local businesses and job-seekers with resources they need to help develop and grow the workforce.
“Ultimately, what we’re doing is filling the needs and ... being involved and invested,” Little said.
A period of refocusing
Watonga, the seat of Blaine County, began as a tent city in 1892 and currently has a population of around 2,800.
The Watonga Cheese Factory, which had opened in 1940, closed in 2007 due to damage from Tropical Storm Erin and was later relocated to Texas.
Diamondback Correctional Facility also closed in 2010, leading to a “major economic loss” in Blaine County and a decrease in its total population as more than 300 jobs were lost.
“That was devastating to our community,” Little said.
Little said the impact of the closure had a “ripple effect” on Watonga.
Eventually, the city got to a point where the ripples subsided, and, for a while, Watonga stayed that way — waiting for Diamondback’s doors to reopen because, as Little said, “There was always the hope that it would.”
Now, more than a decade after the closure, Little said the city of Watonga is striving to focus on the businesses — current and future — that is there.
“(The focus is) to find jobs for our local people and to make jobs available for people who want to relocate to the area,” she said. “We still have viable businesses in our area that aren’t going anywhere, and they’re great.”
Additionally, in the last couple of years, a new Love’s convenience store opened in Watonga off of Oklahoma 33, and the Lucky Star Casino expanded to add a convention center, hotel, bar and restaurant.
Little said trucking, oil and pipeline companies also have popped up near Watonga.
“Things are still happening in rural Oklahoma,” she said. “Whether people are here temporarily or permanently, we’re investing.”
Connecting applicants, employers with resources
Local businesses, Little said, generate sales tax revenue for Watonga — allowing the city to continue working on improvements and keeping people hired.
So, she said, those businesses became a focus for the city: “to see what they needed and make sure they were successful, as well as our community and citizens — how do we help them get jobs, find jobs and retain jobs,” Little said.
To do that, Little said the Watonga Economic Development Authority was revitalized to develop and grow the workforce by being the “bridge” between applicants, employers and resources for businesses.
An Economic Development Program was begun, and Watonga partnered with other businesses like Chisholm Trail Technology Center and the Watonga Library.
“We just said, ‘What can we do together,’” Little said. “‘What can we do for our businesses in town and future businesses? How can we help?’”
Watonga began hosting one class every month to do that. At the first class, Matthew Davis, an Enid attorney, and author of “The Art of Preventing Stupid: How to Build a Stronger Business Strategy through Better Risk Management,” gave a presentation and handed out copies of the book.
Last month, a WEDA Business Development Workshop was held, outlining how to identify a business’ needs, launch an apprenticeship program with help from the Oklahoma Office for Workforce Development and sustain long-term workforce solutions.
And on Wednesday, Feb. 22, another event was held. The informative meeting outlined all of the things that Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board can do for business owners.
Kim Jenkins, economic development coordinator for the city of Watonga, said there has been a “great response” from the local community so far.
“All sorts of businesses showed up,” Jenkins said. “We had banks, local stores and pharmacies there. We had a nice mix of people, and they went back and have already talked to their staff, and quite a few of them have already signed up with (OOWD).”
Opportunities out there
Little said the monthly classes with the Economic Development Program are tailored to what she and other city officials are hearing from the local businesses.
“I think just ‘opening the door’ is monumental at this phase,” she said, adding that classes on taxes, how to market businesses and job resources are in the works.
And the benefits of each class that the city of Watonga sponsors are “limitless.”
“You and I sitting here today might think, ‘Well, I don’t know if that’s a benefit or not,’ but to the person who is benefiting, they’re like, ‘This is exactly what I was looking for,’” Little said. “There’s no limit to what they could be for different people for different things.”
That goes right back into the, “Absolutely — we’ll figure it out,’ saying, and Jenkins said she hopes that through this Watonga’s businesses will have the most skilled employees possible.
And, Jenkins said, city hall’s doors are always open.
“Come see us,” she said. “There’s opportunities out there, and we’re looking for them. That’s the bottom line.
“Karrie Beth likes to say, ‘We have to try. It might work. It might not. But how will we know unless we try?’” Jenkins said of the city manager.
Little said she hopes Watonga continues to move forward and be innovative, adding it’s important for rural towns and cities to “do their part” in the overall bigger picture for Oklahoma and for the United States.
“We can’t all be an Oklahoma City or a Tulsa or a Lawton or an Enid,” Little said. “But we can be the best that we are, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do — do our part and be the best Watonga we can be.”
For information on the city of Watonga and upcoming classes, go to https://watongaok.gov.
