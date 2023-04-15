ENID, Okla. — There’s something special about the horse barns along Rupe’s red dirt road just east of 42nd. Some would even say they’re magical or miraculous.

For Chip Baker, they’re exactly what they need be — a place for the seemingly hopeless, the hurting and the subsequent healing.

“You name it, we do it,” he said. The founder of the nonprofit equine enterprise Bennie’s Barn sees to it that every person, young or old, seeking help gets that help. His philosophy is doing whatever it takes, even at 2 in the morning.

“We think outside the box here,” Baker said. “The kids don’t call it therapy because they don’t know it is.”

Bennie’s Barn began in 2014 as a way to soothe the sadness after the death of Bennie Mullins, who was legendary in Enid for opening both her heart and home to all, whether they were two-legged or four-legged.

“We wanted to be like Bennie and make life better like she did,” Baker said.

Bennie’s Barn offers therapeutic horseback riding, which allows the rider with physical, cognitive, emotional, and/or developmental disabilities to develop physical strength and core building, balance, control, self-esteem and self-confidence.

There are 160 acres of trails and pasture, indoor and outdoor arenas and plenty of space to provide a dynamic experience for children, at-risk youth, military veterans or anyone who simply needs a place to help them process feelings, alleviate fears and find their best self.

Each individual who joins Bennie’s Barn is outfitted with his or her own, unique lesson plan and set of goals designed to meet their specific need; no two are the same, Baker said. Whereas one might need language assistance, the next might need homework help. Or maybe the individual just needs quiet time with a horse, as the bond that is formed between the horse and rider is strong.

Nearly all of the 23 horses in Bennie’s Barn are horses that were abused and neglected or were potential for slaughter. They were chosen to get another shot at life; as it turns out, all of the horses have adapted well in understanding and accepting those affected with mental or physical ailments riding on their backs.

“The horse feels your energy,” Baker said.

Every rider has a teaching team. A certified therapeutic riding instructor — currently only Baker and fellow former police officer Keith Siragusa — works along with specially trained and dedicated volunteers to implement a riding curriculum for each individual. That riding curriculum encompasses skill building, good habits, responsibility and respect, along with improved focus concentration, judgment and reasoning.

At present, there is a waiting list, Baker said, not because they don’t have slots or space available, but because it’s not always the best timing between the individual’s and the instructor’s schedules.

Hopefully, however, that will change this summer, Baker said, with the addition of a new, second barn. Construction of the second barn began a year ago and is expected to be fully ready and open next month.

The new barn is four times the size of the old barn, which Baker said means four individuals can have lessons at the same time as opposed to two right now. As such, they hope to increase from 230 lessons a month to 300 a month.

“It will take our sensory, auditory and autistic students a minute to adjust,” he said as to why there won’t be an immediate change to the new barn from the old barn for some riders. It will be a gradual transition to avoid changing things too quickly for them.

Baker is excited, though, because individuals — both riders and volunteers — who can’t regulate body temperatures will be able to take advantage of the well-insulated new barn that has both controlled heat and air features. He commented the new barn should only cost $75 in propane a month versus $700 a month for the old barn.

Bennie’s Barn sits on grounds owned by the city of Enid; the farmstead originally was slated to provide a buffer zone and waterline easement next to the nearby municipal water treatment plant. The city granted the equine enterprise a 50-year lease after the five-year probationary period, enabling Bennie’s Barn to expand, hence the new barn.

Also on the horizon, Baker said, are American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA)-sanctioned and American Paint Horse Association (APHA)-sanctioned events and workshops, as well as cattle management and maintenance programs.

As long as it helps make a difference or gives individuals an outlet, Baker is for it. Unlike most equine therapy centers, Bennie’s Barn is not affiliated with state or federal agencies. It is solely funded through donations and community support.

“We don’t take state or federal funding because we don’t want them to tell us what we can or cannot do,” Baker said.

Thanks to Bennie’s Barn, he said, kids who thought they’d never walk are now walking on their own, and kids who didn’t talk before can now carry conversations.

“We do so much with these horses,” Baker added. “There’s no such thing as normal. Everyone has an ability, and everyone has a different ability. We help you learn how to use that ability.”

Siragusa agreed.

“People use the term ‘disabled.’ They’re not disabled,” he told TV news station KFOR last winter during a Pay-It-Forward segment. “They have different abilities, and we work on those disabilities so that the ‘dis’ disappears.”

Baker said they get the results they get because they believe in treating everyone like family and consider each individual important, regardless of condition. Blind, on a catheter, paraplegic, multiple sclerosis, stroke, suicide survivor … Bennie’s Barn accepts them all. It is the only ranch in Oklahoma with a therapeutic saddle featuring arm rests, back pads and bars.

Many of the clients drive in from around the state, but they’ve even had clients from as far as California and Arizona. Kids as young as 4 and adults as old as 99 have rode at Bennie’s Barn.

“This is their arena, their stage, their time to shine,” Baker said. “It’s not about you, it’s about the person on the horse.”

Bennie’s Barn is looking to add two more equine therapy instructors as well as more volunteers. They will train and certify people ages 16 and older who are willing and interested.

To apply or for information about Bennie’s Barn, 4914 E. Rupe, call (580) 548-7258 or go online to benniesbarn.org. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.