ENID, Okla. — Enid Axe opened as a place to throw out some fun and a few sharp blades before quickly evolving into an entertainment center, including drinks, games and chocolate.
Owner Lafe Coldwater is a man of ideas, a communicator and obviously a guy who loves people. This has driven his business located on the northwest corner of Broadway and Independence.
“It’s a good place to come and be around people,” Coldwater said. You can throw an ax or two, drink a beer, hit golf balls, play pool or take on a buddy in air hockey.
There are other activities for young and old, alike, and the building can be a perfect place for a party or gathering.
But beyond the entertainment, Coldwater discovered he was a connector of people, and it has been a big step coming from a job where he believed he was in a bubble.
In his previous work life, he watched oil field sites remotely. He was able to detect problems at different locations from anywhere.
Getting the Axe
Coldwater grew up in Forgan, Okla., with parents who were entrepreneurs. He learned about hard work and landed in the oilfields, where he worked for 14 years.
He anticipated being there for many more years, but then COVID-19 hit.
“I was laid off in May of 2020, and I wasn’t prepared for what happened to me,” Coldwater said.
It was a humbling experience, he remembers, not being able to find a job. It was a new low for him until his brother Chase helped him restart with encouragement and support.
“We were traveling and saw this ax-throwing business, and we decided I could do it in Enid.”
Coldwater opened his business in the spring of 2021 and has continued to move forward with his business ideas.
“We have things here people don’t know about, like the bar that carries a huge variety of top shelf bourbon and beer,” he said. “We sell flights of bourbon, varieties people have probably not tasted.”
Jeremiah Noel invested in golf simulators at Enid Axe, sharing the profits with Coldwater. It is very high tech showing the distance and the hole.
“We bring people together and have established a place for people to hang out in downtown Enid,” Coldwater said.
He said he loves being in Enid and that everyone has been so helpful from downtown merchants and organizations to every electrician and plumber that have helped him make it happen.
“I have great people who work here and have since it opened,” he said. “They are the best.”
Kristi’s Kitchen
Kristi Bolin, owner of Kristi’s Kitchen operating inside Enid Axe, is one of the entrepreneurs who has connected with Coldwater. Being in business is nothing new to Bolin.
“I think it was in my blood,” she said.
Growing up, her family was involved with Enid restaurants City Boots, Maxwell Pancake House and The Sage Room.
Although she has worked in other fields — surgery tech at a local hospital and Enid Surgery center — she has remained involved in the food industry in one form or another, whether it be her shaved mobile ice business Sugar Lips or making casseroles.
In the casserole business she was known as the “Dinner Diva” and operated a small, online business that attracted those desiring her product and the convenience.
“I found everyone who lived in Pond Creek had the same problem I did, ‘What are we going to fix for dinner?’”
Many of her customers also were commuters who worked in Enid, like she did, and found they wanted a good, prepared meal for home.
All that experience would come in handy when she decided to start Kristi’s Kitchen inside Finer Physiques before moving downtown.
Now she rents her space from Coldwater at Enid Axe, where she has a growing breakfast and lunch business and has expanded into ice cream and is adding more take-home casseroles. She offers a daily special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is now serving her popular Acai fruit bowls all day.
Bolin is flexible with what she cooks and loves cooking where she can see her customers. She said she likes getting to know them.
“I have a customer who eats here twice a day and made the suggestion of what my lunch special should be one day,” she said, adding she loves what she does.
Kristi’s Kitchen has seasonal hours that in April will extend from 7:30 a.m. to 9 every night.
Sombria Chocolate Co.
All it took was a trip to Arkansas for Mandy Creveling to fall in love with the idea of making chocolate. She toured a chocolate factory in Bentonville, Ark., and thought bringing chocolate to Northwest Oklahoma might be a great idea.
She started researching chocolate before her trip ended and found a bean grinder in Oklahoma City at a community college culinary program.
“The cost of a grinder is usually $1,500 and I got it for $400,” Creveling said. She thought it was a good sign.
This started her on a journey of becoming a commercial chocolate manufacturer.
Creveling started Sombria Chocolate Co. through an incubator program at Autry Technology Center’s James W. Strate Center for Business Development, where she learned not only development of her occupation but how to operate a business.
“My first batch of chocolate wasn’t good, but I was determined,” she said.
She learned most of the chocolate beans come from South America and about how different beans affect the numerous tastes. Currently she buys her beans from the Dominican Republic, direct from a broker.
“I wanted to make sure the farmers make a living wage and there is no child labor,” she said.
She then has the beans roasted locally.
Creveling was at Autry Tech for two years before meeting Coldwater and deciding to take her business to Enid Axe, where she rents space next to the lanes where patrons thrown axes and play other games and near Kristi’s Kitchen.
Sombria, which means dark in Portuguese, features sales cabinets full of chocolate treats and different varieties of chocolate-covered nuts and pastries. In addition to the sweets the business also offers different blends of coffee.
She continues to experiment with different flavors and offers a selection of products that are free of gluten and others free of soy or dairy.
She has enjoyed the move downtown, where holiday events and parades are held, along with Main Street Enid activities, such as First Friday.
“Lights Up the Plains was big for us,” Creveling said, “and we hope to continue to attract clients who love real chocolate.”
Sombria is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Continuing to transform
Coldwater said his goal for Enid Axe is to continue to transform into a business where people like to hang out, have fun and connect with others. Enid Axe is open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.
