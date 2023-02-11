ENID, Okla. — Kyle Hockmeyer, director of workforce development at Autry Technology Center, is all about building business in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
“My job is about helping people get from where they are to where they want to be whether they are an individual or (representing a) business,” Hockmeyer said.
The workforce development program offers a place where employees can connect with employers to join and build the workforce, according to the Autry Tech website.
Helping businesses accomplish goals
Named a Gold Star school for multiple years by the Oklahoma Association of Technology Center, Autry in the past 18 years has topped 23,000 in enrollment and has forged more than 500 industry partners.
Since its beginning as a vocational-technical school in 1967, Autry Tech has blossomed into a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology center training students for success in the workforce and helping business partners grow and thrive.
Adult Career Development Manager Ashlee Gore said the old name, vo-tech, does not reflect the attitude and changes at Autry.
“We train people for careers,” Gore said. “Perhaps everyone doesn’t need to go to college but to careers in good paying, necessary jobs.”
In regard to corporate training, Autry can help a company through hands-on practice with equipment, technology and finance programs and with the leadership and human resources needed in its business.
“We like to establish a relationship of trust so we can have an honest discussion with an individual or company about what they want to accomplish and how we can help them,” said Hockmeyer, who has been with Autry since 2013.
Prospering safely and consistently
Hockmeyer said high on Autry Tech’s list of services is helping companies with safety.
“Safety training is big for us,” he said.
It is important for companies to identify potential risks and to implement procedures and training along with documentation necessary to pass Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, Hockmeyer said.
With corporate partners, improving efficiency is another high priority, especially when it comes to manufacturing concerns.
Autry’s staff works with the manufacturer when training employees on how to run and maintain equipment. Sometimes four to five companies will combine training to share costs.
“We don’t want to send people out of town,” Hockmeyer said. “Bringing training here is saving time, money and resources.”
Autry provides entrepreneur services for small business and agriculture business management.
The school’s McCullough Lab offers state-of-the-art fabrication equipment for businesses and community members to allow them to bring their ideas to life.
Autry has a number of training facilities that can handle groups from 10 to 100. The Autry Foxhole provides companies with an “amazing bright, spacious room” specifically designed to connect to employees, partners and clients and to cultivate ideas and innovative solutions, according to the Autry website, https://autrytech.edu/.
The Capital Room is a high-tech, collaborative workspace with a 360-degree view around a 30-person executive conference table designed to bring a group together. The school also provides co-working spaces for a businesses for one-time usage or daily use and provides adjunct instructors who have expertise in different fields who can be contracted to help small and large businesses.
Instruction and consulting services through structured course seminars and individual plans can be designed for business and industry.
Finger on the pulse of business
Both Hockmeyer and Gore are young professionials raising their families in Enid and said they have come to realize that part of attracting and bringing business to Enid involves having a large, well-trained workforce.
“We need people and families to stay in Enid and to come to Enid.” Gore said.
Both expressed the importance of Autry’s mission to not only help build a workforce but to promote the quality of life aspects of Enid — to build a city where people can and want to provide a living.
“We also need to realize the workforce is younger and has different ideas of what they want in a career,” Gore said, adding that changes in workforce habits such as these are addressed with employers.
“Most young people want to spend less time working and have more time with their families and for other activities.”
Autry Technology Center is a part of Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, an agency that oversees a statewide system of career and technology schools located in 29 technology center districts and 390 comprehensive school districts.
Dwight Hughes is the superintendent at Autry Technology Center and over the school’s 100 staff members.
Autry consistently ranks as one of the top CareerTech schools in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.