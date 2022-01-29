ENID, Okla. — With healthcare worker shortages and varied learning styles, Autry Technology Center’s long-term care, nurse aide flex program has created the opportunity for students to train their own pace.
The new flex format, which launched just before the pandemic began, allows students to decide the pace at which they want to complete the course.
A new course begins every Monday. Students can finish the program in as little as two to three weeks or in the allotted 12 weeks.
The 88-hour program is broken up into 72 classroom hours and 16 clinical hours, required by state law.
The course is of a modular variety, split between a digital curriculum in a computer lab and skills testing and instruction with a health instructor. An instructor is always present, and the lab is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate morning and evening students.
Upon course completion, students are eligible to take the certification exams for Long Term Care Nurse Aides CNA and upon passing be placed on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Nurse Aide Registry.
Identifying a need
There are several different instructors at Autry available to help students at any time during the course hours. Autry training specialists Ashlee Gore and Carol Holston spoke about the flex program and how Autry has handled the transition into more technology usage and modular-based training, with the same quality of learning hands-on.
“We are big believers that in-person, hands-on training is important,” Gore said. “Careertech is about hands-on training. This flex program will play a huge role in facilities getting more people.”
The program used to be a traditional classroom-style setting where students had specific times for class and to complete work. Childcare is a big issue in the community, Gore said, whether parents are working or schooling full time.
“We identified that we need to have the flexibility for them to be able to work and come to school,” she said.
Career options to explore
Students come to Autry to work through a module, go work through the corresponding skill in the lab and then take the skill test, which they must pass in order to move on.
It is all monitored for quality, Gore said.
“The goal is to have all of their programs be fully flex, like the certified medication aide program is going flex in the next month or so,” Holston said. “They have to be a CNA for 6 months, then can become a CMA. There are a few other CMA courses that are medication specific, like advanced CMA certifications with insulin and feeding tubes specific certifications.”
Nurse aides are able to advance through several different certifications through programs like Autry’s. Whether students want to remain a CNA/CMA or progress into other nursing programs, Autry is there to assist them in their career path, Holston said.
Career options to explore after CNA training include but are not limited to certified medication aide, advanced CMA, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, bachelor of science in nursing, advanced practice registered nurse, nurse anesthetist.
“We do have many nursing students come through our program, because it is a requirement to get into their nursing school,” Holston said. “For nurse aides, the training and experience they get in a facility or hospital setting really prepares them for the workforce. Seeing the day-to-day operations of a long-term care facility or a hospital, really prepares them for the degree they are going for.”
Learning bedside manner
CNAs should see emotional aspects of the nursing career path, as they develop strong bedside manner and learn humility and care needed to be a good caregiver, Gore said.
“A lot of times for a CNA, when a patient comes in, they don’t see that patient leave,” Gore said. “They are helping them transition into the end of their life and to give them a dignified way of living out the rest of their life. It’s intense, and for me that is a skill level that would help any nurse as they grow. It really teaches them that great, solid bedside manner that we all crave when we are receiving care.”
“That is one of the most valuable parts of the CNA program,” she said. “I know every nursing program talks about end-of-life care and bedside manner, but when you are seeing people through that phase of life, it’s definitely very emotional and humbling. It really shows what healthcare looks like.”
