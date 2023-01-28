ENID, Okla. — “If you build it, he will come,” Ray Kinsella is mysteriously instructed in the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.” So Kevin Costner’s character builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, and suddenly the ghosts of baseball greats led by Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) show up to play ball.
After hearing its own call for years, Autry Technology Center finally pressed forward with creating an innovative lab to meet the needs of local industries: Autry’s McCullough Lab opened to the public last spring, proving that, by building it, the ideas will come forth and be realized.
“If you know someone with an idea, Autry can help with that,” said Shelby Cottrill, director of marketing. “It’s right up our alley.”
McCullough Lab coordinator Dustin Clements concurred, adding there is no limit to what individuals and businesses can do with the equipment available.
Clements, himself a third-generation machinist who specializes in anything mechanical, said he will meet with any innovators who walk through the door and help them imagine the possibilities.
Whether the person is the owner of a small business or simply a hobbyist working on their wares, “they don’t have to have capital to get started,” Clements said. “They just need proof of concept, and they can build it from the ground up [using the lab equipment].”
The dream of the McCullough Lab began years ago with its namesake, Brady McCullough, Autry’s former superintendent, “in response to industry needs,” Cottrill said. “It had been a conversation for a while and was on the radar. Then COVID happened.”
Clements was working at GEFCO, Inc., which specialized in designing and manufacturing drilling equipment and related products, when he was approached by Autry. The Pioneer High School graduate had trained at the technology center years before as a student, so it was a natural fit to ask him to head up the fab lab, Cottrill said.
“With the new construction, it was us getting the pieces together and moving parts into play,” she said. In the process, Clements toured other fabrication labs in Wichita, Kan., and Norman and targeted area industry partners to find out what they needed or desired.
Fabrication space like McCullough are popping up across the country, Clements said. “What’s cool about it is it’s specific to your region,” he added, whether it’s a water jet table or a plasma cutter. He said every fab lab always has at least one 3D printer.
‘Imagine the ideas’
Anyone can utilize the high-tech, materials fabrication lab featuring design, prototyping and light production resources. While students do have access since it’s technically part of the workforce wing, McCullough Lab is open to the public.
From sand casting and welding to drafting and design, there are infinite possibilities, he said.
“The goal is to get them started,” Cottrill said.
Clements agreed, saying he can teach virtually anything in the lab, and for specialties he’s not familiar with he draws in experts to assist and deep dive those.
Another plus, he said, is all the software used in McCullough Lab is commercial; therefore, “you’re getting the full version, not the student version.”
To get started, all an innovator has to do is reach out to Clements, and he will schedule a one-on-one orientation session. The person will be trained on the equipment he or she wants to use to be empowered to create and manufacture creations and products while enjoying access to industry-rated equipment at a low overhead rate through a “weigh and pay as you go” system.
“It’s cost-effective for the small business owner,” Cottrill said.
Memberships, which grant access to McCullough Lab, are available per day or per month. If members would like to consider a quarterly or annual membership, they just need to talk with Clements.
He said the monthly rate allows innovators to pay for ideas in batches. For example, maybe they want to utilize the fab lab in March, skip the month of April, and then come back again in May.
“Many of my clients ask, ‘Where was this 30 years ago’?” Clements said.
His clients range in age and industry, some for business and some for fun. Among the reasons innovators use the McCullough Lab are woodworking projects, hard plastic molds, robotics, welding test coupons, sewing, even pill bottle-making.
“You can engineer on the fly” through trial and error, at a minimal cost, he said.
The fab lab equipment innovators also can use a powder coating spray booth and oven; a water jet table for stainless steel, granite, and aluminum; a welding station; a milling machine for secondary metal cutting; a wood router; several 3D printers for nylon, resin and plastics; dye sublimation printers for image making on promotional items such as mugs and polyester flags; a small embroidery machine; a heat press; a soft goods cutting table for fabric, carpet, and vinyl; a quilting machine; a large format printer; a digitizer table on which to trace an item to make it a digital file; a 3D scanner, a platform on which to place an item for it to be scanned and then digitized; a laser cutter and engraver for woods, metals and plastics.
“Come see what’s available,” Cottrill said.
“Imagine the ideas!” Clements added.
For information about Autry’s McCullough Lab, call (580) 242-2750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.