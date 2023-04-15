ENID, Okla. — Respiratory therapy is one of the most in-demand medical professions with a lot of growth opportunity, according to the respiratory care director for a collaborative program between Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Autry Technology Center.

“Respiratory therapists are the go-to experts for mechanical ventilation,” said Deryl Gulliford, MHA, DJA, RRT. “If you think we were busy the last few years, you would be exactly right; it has been something else to come through the pandemic and get all those patients taken care of.”

Many current respiratory therapists are coming to the end of their career at the same time, Gulliford said. “We must replace those respiratory therapists, and we’re working very hard to do that.”

Also, with Baby Boomers aging now the demand for respiratory therapists is growing, and COVID only added to that need, he said.

“There are millions of Baby Boomers reaching our later years at the same time, and we all need health care and particularly cardio-pulmonary care, and that was before COVID,” he said. “Patients who suffered permanent lung damage from COVID will need a lot of respiratory therapy in the future.”

Best student outcomesGulliford said people can specialize in respiratory therapy in various ways, and that makes respiratory therapy a good career to consider.

Four respiratory programs exist in Oklahoma, he said, but Autry Technology Center-NOC has the best student outcomes of all of them.

“The leading program year after year in outcomes is the one supported by the partnership between Autry and NOC,” he said.

The Autry-NOC program has a pass rate on board examinations of 97%, a 95% placement rate in the profession and only 3% attrition.

He said the Autry-NOC program enjoys great teamwork and partnership between the program and the hospitals and medical professionals working with it.

The program opened in 2006 under the direction of Gulliford, and Jim Grantz, MA, RRT, later was added to the faculty as director of clinical education.

So far, 135 students have graduated from the program, with half staying “close to home” and others going to other states.

Students are recruited from Mayo Clinic, Texas Tech UMC and all major hospitals in Oklahoma, he said. A current student is planning to visit Mayo Clinic to “see if it is a fit.”

“Just think about if you practice at Mayo Clinic, that changes the rest of your career trajectory,” he said.

Career in high demand

The program in Enid is two years and includes study at NOC and clinical study at Autry Tech’s main campus. Students first earn Certified Respiratory Therapist credentials, but “we want you to earn your RRT — Registered Respiratory Therapist — credentials. It opens doors.”

Autry Technology Center also pays examination fees, he said.

According to U.S. News & World Report data, respiratory care is No. 16 among the 100 Best Jobs in America. The unemployment rate is only 1.4%. In Oklahoma, salaries range from $60,000 to $77,000.

“Would you agree that is pretty good salary for two years training?” he said.

Those who should consider respiratory therapy include graduating high school students, students who have some college but no degree yet and those who have a degree but are looking for a second career that is in high demand.

There are 68,000 respiratory therapy positions open nationally and 467 open right now in Oklahoma, he said.

Anyone wanting more information about the respiratory care program may contact Brooke Kusch, career counselor at Autry Technology Center, at bkusch@autrytech.edu; Gulliford at dguilliford@autrytech.edu; or Jim Grantz at jgrantz@autrytech.edu.