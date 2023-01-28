ENID, Okla. — Teacher pay and school vouchers remain two of the most common concerns for local and area school leaders in the upcoming year.
School vouchers, as championed by some state leaders, would allocate tax dollars currently earmarked toward public education to parents, who could choose to spend them on private school tuition and other education expenses for their children. It is a proposal that not too many educators in rural areas of Northwest Oklahoma support.
When it comes to teacher pay raises, superintendents of local school say they always want the work of their teachers and staff to be recognized with more money and to make sure they are respected as professionals.
Garber Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Torrey said those aspects and more are the reason he favors the education plan introduced by State Sen. Adam Pugh.
The features of Pugh’s plan include recruiting more qualified teachers by providing scholarships, hiring teacher mentors and providing pay raises according to time served as a teacher.
Torrey said he would like to see retired teachers have an opportunity to return without being limited to the amount of pay they can receive due to retirement stipulations.
David Brewer, superintendent of Waukomis Public Schools, said he also supports increased pay for teachers.
“I always support teacher raises, particularly now with the cost of living increases,” he said, adding teachers are his favorite people, and he has been in their shoes, too.
Tax funds should stay with the school and not go to private school vouchers, Brewer said, adding he is not worried when it comes to his district.
“Small, rural schools are the best,” he said, adding that Waukomis has just moved into a new elementary school supported by the district taxpayers, and he feels positive in his first year at Waukomis.
Chuck Anglin, superintendent at Cimarron Public Schools in Lahoma, says it comes down to supply and demand.
“Right now the demand outweighs the supply, so the value of teachers has to go up,” he said.
Anglin said his district has created innovative programs — such as retention bonuses for teachers who decide to build a career and continue to teach at Cimarron — because they have made taking care of teachers a priority.
Cimarron is eying a bond issue to replace its STEM room and update its media center and multi-use areas.
“We need to become more modern,” Anglin said. “We need to do what is right by our teachers and our school.”
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said their task as school administrators is clear as the Legislature session looms.
“This time of the year we will do what we always do: Watch the bills on education come out of the state Legislature.”
Floyd said Ryan Walters, secretary of public education and newly elected state superintendent of schools, may feel empowered to support proposals like private school vouchers, but he doesn’t think Walters was given that mandate by the voters.
“I’m against school vouchers and against changes that will not strengthen education,” Floyd said.
The Enid administrator says he’s also concerned that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently replaced four of the six members on the state board of education.
The State Board of Education is composed of the state superintendent of public instruction — Walters — and six members appointed by Stitt, with the approval of the Oklahoma Senate, according to the Oklahoma Department of Education website.
One of Stitt’s recent picks for the board is Kingfisher resident Marla Hill, a home-school educator.
“This board is about public education and does this help public education?” Floyd said, who in the past decade had led one of the largest districts in Northwest Oklahoma.
Floyd oversaw the completion of an ambitious list of projects from a 2016 bond issue that saw funding go to every one of its 17 schools in the district.
Most recently, final steps were completed on outside projects — sidewalks, concrete and grass areas. The board just approved the purchase of two activity buses.
Change has been in the air at Chisholm, as well, as new Superintendent Dudley Darrow said he feels good about what they have accomplished this year.
“The parents want their kids coming to school here so that’s a good sign,” he said.
Darrow, hired last spring to take the reins at Chisholm, said he will do a better job of planning for the coming year. He said funds to school systems always are tight and “we do the best we can.”
He has administrators teaching some classes, and recently he has had to drive a bus and shovel snow.
“We are in the kid business, so all of us care about our schools,” he said, adding that he hopes to focus on some professional development aspects at Chisholm and the organization of the school calendar for the coming year.
